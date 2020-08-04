LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An American hero who served in World War II was laid to rest Tuesday at the age of 102.
Ernie Micka received a military funeral, including a 21 gun salute.
He served for nearly five years during WWII, fighting in North Africa, on D-Day and across Europe.
Micka was also passionate about the program Honor Flight Bluegrass. He served as a beloved ambassador for the program that flies veterans to Washington.
After Tuesday's service at St. Bartholomew Church, Micka was laid to rest at Resthaven Cemetery.
