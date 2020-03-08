LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Women empowering other women and making a difference in the world were celebrated across the world on Sunday as part of International Women's Day.
In Louisville, women who own their own businesses were celebrated at Oxmoor Center.
Saanvi Vinod may not be a woman quite yet, but she is proving to be wise beyond her years. At age 12, she already owns her own business.
"The lavender was one of the first I created. The rosemary is pretty new," Vinod said.
The young owner of "A-Lemon-A-Day" said she makes more than lemonade. She also paints rocks and bookmarks that display meaningful messages. It is work Vinod said she does not do just for money.
"It's just to spread joy and just you know to tell people to find joy in all the little things in life," she said.
Vinod saves the money she makes to make donations to organizations like St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Her hard work and dedication has already gained her national attention.
Just last year, Lemonade Day named her as National Youth Entrepreneur of the Year. She competed against more than 55,000 kids.
"I never knew that I could actually do something that cool. It was really fun," Vinod said.
Over the weekend, in honor of International Women's Day, she was asked to participate in a celebration at the Oxmoor Center.
Scarlet's Bakery, an establishment built to give women facing dark times hope, was also invited to the celebration.
"What I love the most is seeing lives change," Regina Cook-Pfeiffer, bakery manager, said.
The bakery changes lives by employing women, equipping them with skills and empowering them.
"I think it's just a matter of watching somebody's self-esteem grow and see that they're worthy," Cook-Pfeiffer said.
It's about women who are supporting other women in hopes of inspiring others to do the same.
Vinod said in the future she would like to expand her business and is already thinking about college.
