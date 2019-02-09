LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 18-year-old killed in a west Louisville crash early Saturday morning has been identified.
Louisville Metro Police said Second Division officers responded to a single vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Camp Ground Road, not far from Cane Run Road, just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police said the driver of the vehicle told officers she had been driving west on Camp Ground Road when she lost control while driving on a curve, which caused the vehicle to go off the road and land partially in a ditch.
A passenger, who was sitting behind the driver, was ejected from the vehicle's back window, landed on the roadway and died at the scene.
He was identified Saturday evening by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as 18-year-old Cameron Deshawn Whobrey.
Authorities said no one inside the vehicle was wearing a seat belt when the crash happened.
The driver of the car and two other passengers were taken to University Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected in the crash. It's not known whether speed was a factor. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Funeral arrangements for Whobrey are pending.
