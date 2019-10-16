LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville football team is preparing for one of the biggest games of the season when the Cards take on Clemson at noon Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. For 4-year-old U of L fan Allen Norton, however, halftime will be even bigger.
Allen was born with Down syndrome and a heart defect that required open heart surgery when he was just 9 months old. Now, though, he's a high-energy little boy who loves sports and will lead the University of Louisville Cardinal Marching Band at halftime Saturday.
"The diagnosis doesn't put a cap on what is possible, and that's what's exciting for us," said Allen's mother, Mary Beth Norton. "This is Allen getting to show who he really is."
Catch more of Allen in action and learn more about his journey through his heart defect Saturday on WDRB in the Morning.
