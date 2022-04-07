LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Yew Dell Botanical Gardens is celebrating its 20th year by starting a new capital campaign.
It's the sixth fundraising campaign in the garden's history.
The Castle Gardens Campaign will be used to fund a new collection of gardens, water features and educational opportunities. Officials said the campaign will help transform the landscape and increase accessibility to the gardens.
According to Yew Dell's website, some of the goals of the project include creating a reimagined entrance, transforming the Castle Terrace space and adding a full-time horticulturist. To read more about the project's goals, click here.
The project design is being handled by a Seattle-based firm, Land Morphology, but the company's CEO is from Louisville.
Yew Dell, which is located in Crestwood, calls this campaign its most ambitious project in its 20-year history.
