LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It may have been a chilly day on Saturday, but some are getting into the spring spirit.
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens opened for the season on Saturday.
The botanical garden in Crestwood is celebrating 20 years of educational programs, hands-on activities and community events.
"For the real early bloomers, this is a great time to come out and pick up some plants," Paul Cappiello, executive director at Yew Dell, said. "Also, it's a great time to come out and see some things that are in bloom, because you never know when the next frost is coming."
The peak colors are on view on Yew Dell from mid to late April.
