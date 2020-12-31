LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Have you packed on some extra pounds or maybe picked back up some bad habits during the COVID-19 pandemic? If so, you are not alone.
If you want help getting back on track the health and fitness community is there to help. The YMCA of Greater Louisville said its Downtown, Norton Commons and Northeast Family locations are open.
The "Y" said staff is available to meet with you and offer tips on how to reclaim your mental and physical health. You are just asked to contact the location and schedule a time to stop by.
"Stress, as we know, is both a physically and mentally debilitating situation," said Steve Tarver, the CEO of the YMCA of Greater Louisville. "We've seen all of the ramifications of that in the health of our community. I think mental health, physical health and spiritual health — they're completely integrated. They are the three cord rope, and three cords is much more difficult to break down than a one cord rope."
Tarver said getting yourself out of a rut can be as simple as walking through the door.
The YMCA said it is prepared to welcome an increase in new members safely by following capacity restrictions and health guidelines.
"We've been very adamant about holding on to those even through some COVID fatigue that has affected everybody in the country," Tarver said. "So when you come in, we are fully masked when you're here. We're watching our spaces."
Tarver said its members and staff are also constantly sanitizing.
For those who do not feel comfortable going to the gym in person just yet, the YMCA said it has virtual ways for you to stay mentally and physically healthy.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.