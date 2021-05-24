LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Now that COVID-19 restrictions are loosening up, the YMCA of Greater Louisville is offering a deal to people wanting to get back in shape.
In a release, the Y said it is waiving its join fee to help new members reach their health and wellness goals. The deal starts on May 24 and lasts through June 14. It could save new members up to $80.
After a year of quarantining with remote learning, social distancing, and Zoom calls, the Y said it is encouraging people to reconnect with friends at a group and water fitness class, or come use a variety of cardio, strength and functional fitness equipment.
The Y's staff offers support for new members along with Kids Clubs to let parents enjoy a little "me time."
Reduced membership rates are available based on income. For information, visit one of the ten area locations. To learn more, call 502-587-9622 or visit ymcalouisville.org.
