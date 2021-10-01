LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As temperatures begin to lower with the start of fall weather, YMCA Safe Place Services is now accepting donations for their winter clothing drive.
It's looking for new or gently used men's and women's winter clothing and other essentials for homeless young adults between ages 18 and 24. Winter clothing includes winter coats, scarves, hats, gloves and boots.
Clothing items include but aren't limited to: long-sleeved shirts, underwear, thermal underwear, long pants and socks. Other necessities include hygiene items, backpacks/suitcases, hand/feet warmers and gaiter face coverings.
The collection runs through Oct. 31 and collection boxes are located at all YMCA branches, YMCA Safe Place Services and the YMCA Association Service Office at 545 S. Second St.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.