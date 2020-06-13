LOUISVILLE Ky. (WDRB) - A local church and nonprofit are telling children they matter — with the help of cookies and popcorn.
Sanctuary Church created "You Matter" care packages in collaboration with The Cabbage Patch Settlement House, a local nonprofit Christian organization that assists at-risk youth.
With so many community centers across Louisville closed during a time of protest, members of the Cabbage Patch House and Sanctuary Church said they decided to use the moment to foster relationships and invest in the healing process.
"Before we can change policy we've got to begin to change our hearts. We've got to begin to build friendships, we have to build relationships with people of all color," Sanctuary Church Pastor Robert Pitman said.
The "You Matter" project was completed Saturday with the help of donations and volunteers.
