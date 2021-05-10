LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- ZZ Top is headed to Louisville to play at Waterfront Park this summer.
Live On The Lawn LOU announced the show on social media Monday. The concert is Sunday, July 18. Tickets for socially distanced pods go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 14. Tickets are sold in sets of four, five and six. For ticket information, click here.
ZZ Top is a legendary Texas rock band known for their blues-infused rock music, bawdy lyrics and long, red beards. Among their iconic hits are "Tush," "Gimme All Your Lovin'," "Sharp Dressed Man," and "Legs." The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers have sold more than 50 million albums worldwide.
The Live on the Lawn series at Waterfront Park includes scheduled concerts with Styx and Collective Soul, Nelly, Billy Strings and Shinedown. For more information, visit www.liveonthelawnlou.com.
