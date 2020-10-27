LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a weekend campaign parade... organized to drum up support for the upcoming presidential election.
Stephan Johnson[08:28:51]:"The parade was on Sunday and was organized by a local conservative group.
The part that is now under discussion is what happened when the parade route came through Hanover College."
With the November elections about a week away, everyone is trying to win last minute votes.
Rick Berry[08:05:18]:"These things are a lot of fun...a lot of patriotic people, lot of friendly people."
Rick Berry is with a group called the Sons and Daughters of Liberty...on Sunday, the organization held a Trump Parade through Madison.
Rick Berry[08:07:23]:"The purpose of the rally is just to get people excited about the election."
Berry says there was a lot of positive feedback...and some negative.
Rick Berry[08:08:18]:"Lot of thumbs up...probably out of every thumbs up, we got a middle finger up."
There were several destinations on the parade route...including Hanover College but the visit created an on campus concern.
Rick Berry[08:13:45]:"We went through the college because Mike Pence is an alumni there."
Peter Ashley[08:19:53]:"Basically, during and right after...there were some complaints that came in from students."
GX-After the parade a professor at Hanover lashed out in this facebook post saying there was "spitting at students" and saying one student of color was told to quote "go back where they came from."
Peter Ashley/Hanover[08:21:43]:"It's everyone's right to have free speech up to the point where you are intimidating other people."
Peter Ashley is the Vice President of Communications and Marketing at Hanover and says the allegations are being investigated.
Peter Ashley[08:23:09]:"There were some student complaints...from real students and campus safety is looking into those and making sure that they are valid."
Rick Berry[08:11:27]:"Those are very serious allegations."
Berry disputes the allegations but has also reached out to the professor who made the facebook post.
Rick Berry[08:11:52]:"She told me it was not her responsibility to come up with evidence, it's my responsibility to prove that it's wrong."
Stephan Johnson[08:29:36]:"The parade organizer said he is still hoping to meet with someone from the college. I'm Stephan Johnson, WDRB NEWS."
Berry/organizer[08:10:34]:"We are not so bold as to say it couldn't have happened, but my opinion is that is very unlikely that it happened."
