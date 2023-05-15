LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County saw long lines of frustrated voters last year trying to cast ballots in November's election. Some waited hours.
"Don't ever want to repeat that again," said Bullitt County Clerk Kevin Mooney. He has been working to make sure that doesn't happen again for Tuesday's primary. He added three more voting centers for a total of eight locations with available parking factored in.
“The gyms and the conference center were large enough to handle the people inside of it. But the parking was a challenge,” Mooney said.
Another reason Mooney believes there were long lines is because the county was anticipating more people to utilize early voting. They had estimated around 40 percent would vote early but only about 25 percent did. That means 75 percent of voters waited until election day last year.
"This is all new in the state of Kentucky. Clerks across the state, myself included, are learning with every single election how to run a vote center model," Mooney explained.
Vote centers mean you don’t have to go to a designated precinct. Voters can show up at any of the locations, and their ballot is printed on demand. The county also changed brands on the devices used to check in voters.
Mooney said the check-in devices for voters cut down processing time to about 38 seconds, which is half the time compared to the system from last year.
Mooney admits there’s likely still some learning curves for all clerks with the new voting center model but he’s doing whatever it takes.
“We got to figure it out quicker. Just because nobody likes to wait in line, myself included,” he said.
Mooney said the best thing voters can do to help with lines is to make sure you have your Kentucky driver's license or state issued ID in hand and ready to show poll workers.
After long lines wrapped around buildings last November, state lawmakers looked for solutions. Secretary of State Michael Adams said that he would pushing for more polling locations after some counties consolidated them.
The Kentucky State Board of Elections vowed to review county election plans after voters turned out in record numbers for the midterms. The board said part of the issue in November was poll worker shortages and the length of the ballot.
Related stories:
- Secretary of State, Kentucky lawmakers, discuss suggestions for improving statewide elections
- Kentucky secretary of state testifies in front of legislators to discuss long lines on Election Day
- Bullitt County releases election results a day after long lines overwhelmed polling locations
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.