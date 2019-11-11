LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Slippery roads could make for a treacherous morning commute in some areas because of flash freezes, authorities warned.
Patches of snow barely covered some grassy surfaces in Louisville late Monday, and roads remained free of snow and ice, but Kentuckiana road crews planned to inspect road conditions throughout the night and had hundreds of plows on standby.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asked motorists to give themselves extra time, to keep their distance from other vehicles and to give plows some space.
The Indiana Department of Transportation already had plows out Monday evening, and 26 trucks were helping with road conditions in Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties. Another 30 trucks were out in Madison, clearing roads in Jefferson, Jennings, Scott, Washington and Jackson counties.
Road crews had been monitoring pavement temperatures throughout Monday to determine their strategies.
KYTC District 5 planned to dispatch small crews in each of its eight counties starting at midnight to treat slick surfaces and bridges. Then the department planned to send out a contract crew around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
“That’s just to make sure the traffic for rush hour does not see any kind of issues,” said Stephanie Caros, spokeswoman for KYTC District 5.
INDOT Southeast District had issued a full call out for 130 of its trucks. Drivers started preparing between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday. They planned to monitor and salt the roads overnight, and adjust their plan depending on snow accumulation.
Department leaders said this first winter weather event was a good reminder for drivers to take it easy on the roads this season.
“Slow down,” said Natalie Garrett with INDOT Southeast. “Leave plenty of room for stopping and leave plenty of room for the snow plow trucks. Give them room to do their jobs."
