LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Ryan Quarles won a second term as Kentucky’s agriculture commissioner on Tuesday.
Quarles, a Republican, was leading Democratic challenger Robert Haley Conway with about 59 percent of the vote at 8:07 p.m. EST, when the Associated Press called the race.
Quarles, 36, is a former state legislator who has touted his work expanding Kentucky's industrial hemp program and addressing food insecurity in the state, among other issues.
Conway, who says he is an eighth-generation farmer, supported legalizing medical marijuana and bringing back the tobacco quota system.
