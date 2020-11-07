FILE - In this Thursday, March 19, 2020 file photo, people stand in an aisle of empty shelves in a supermarket in London, amid panic-buying due to the coronavirus outbreak. A pandemic forcing everyone to stay home could be the perfect moment for online grocery services. In practice, they've been struggling to keep up with a surge in orders, highlighting their limited ability to respond to an unprecedented onslaught of demand. After panic buying left store shelves stripped of staples like pasta, canned goods and toilet paper, many shoppers quickly found online grocery delivery slots almost impossible to come by, too. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)