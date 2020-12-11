LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The most challenging part of writing a picks column in college football this season has not been picking the games. It's been picking the games that will actually be played.
Confession: I went 6 for 10 in the choosing the games category this week.
Of the seven games I selected for the WDRB Sports staff to pick Monday, three were scratched by the middle of the week. That included Purdue-Indiana as well as Michigan-Ohio State.
I added three replacement games. One game from that trio -- Oklahoma-West Virginia -- was canceled by Thursday.
So six games will be the cards this week -- if the novel corona virus allows all six to kick off.
On to the selections.
1. Wake Forest at Louisville (-2), Saturday, Noon; Cardinal Stadium, Louisville.
The Cards say farewell to 18 players, many of them part of the last recruiting class to play with Lamar Jackson as they try to finish a disappointing season with their fourth win in 11 games … the Demon Deacons have only played once since Halloween, losing to North Carolina, 59-53 … Wake has turned the ball over once all season (on a fumble) while Louisville has lost several games because of its 24 turnovers … Cards have won four of six against Wake since joining the ACC.
Eric Crawford: U of L 35, Wake Forest 31
Aaron Matas: U of L 31, Wake Forest 28
Tom Lane: Wake Forest 31, U of L 28
John Lewis: U of L 21, Wake Forest 17
Rick Bozich: U of L 30, Wake Forest 24
Ruby: Wake Forest
2. Georgia at Missouri (+13); Saturday, Noon; Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri.
Missouri has a 23-point loss to Tennessee and the Tigers’ best win came against Kentucky but the College Football Playoff committee wedged Missouri into its rankings this week at No. 25 … the Tigers have won five of their last six but the combined record of the five teams they have beaten in 12-33 … Georgia's credentials are also questionable. The Bulldogs' only win against a team with a winning record came against Auburn, and Georgia was outscored 85-52 in its losses to Alabama and Florida.
Crawford: Georgia 31, Missouri 14
Matas: Georgia 38, Missouri 31
Lane: Georgia 28, Missouri 24
Lewis: Georgia 40, Missouri 15
Bozich: Georgia 27, Missouri 20
Ruby: Missouri
3. North Carolina at Miami (-3 1/2); Saturday; 3:30 p.m.; Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Fla.
The Tar Heels and Hurricanes are playing for bowl positioning (possibly the Orange Bowl) with Notre Dame and Clemson booked for the ACC Championship game next week in Charlotte … the Hurricanes' only loss was to Clemson and they've won five games by at least double figures … Miami quarterback D'Eriq King has been terrific, throwing 20 touchdown passes with only four interceptions while UNC's Sam Howell has 26 touchdowns passes with six picks.
Crawford: Miami 28, UNC 21
Matas: Miami 30, UNC 21
Lane: Miami 45, UNC 35
Lewis: Miami 23, UNC 19
Bozich: Miami 31, UNC 24
Ruby: UNC
4. USC at UCLA (+3); Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California.
Is Chip Kelly finally earning his king-sized salary at UCLA? The Bruins have won back-to-back games and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has developed into a dangerous running and passing threat … USC is the least discussed 4-0 team in the nation with their four victories against teams with a combined record of 2-10 … the Trojan can earn a spot in the Pac-12 title game with a win. With a loss, USC coach Clay Helton will return to the hot seat.
Crawford: USC 24, UCLA 17
Matas: USC 40, UCLA 30
Lane: USC 31, UCLA 21
Lewis: UCLA 21, USC 18
Bozich: UCLA 24, USC 20
Ruby: UCLA
5. Alabama at Arkansas (+32); Saturday, Noon; Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Alabama has guaranteed its spot in the Southeastern Conference title game and likely the college football playoffs so reasonable people will wonder if coach Nick Saban will rest many of his best players to limit injury risk … Bama put 650 yards of total offense on LSU last weekend, and has won 13 straight over the Razorbacks, including the last three by an average of 36 points … Although Arkansas is 3-5, the Razorbacks have three losses by a combined seven points.
Crawford: Alabama 45, Arkansas 14
Matas: Alabama 41, Arkansas 17
Lane: Alabama 49, Arkansas 14
Lewis: Alabama 50, Arkansas 14
Bozich: Alabama 44, Arkansas 17
Ruby: Arkansas
6. Navy at Army (-7); Saturday, 3 p.m.; Michie Stadium; West Point, N.Y.
For the first time since 1943, the greatest rivalry in college football will be played on a campus location when the teams meet along the banks of the Hudson River, north of New York City … the Cadets have won three of the last four in the rivalry, although they were defeated by Navy last season … Army leads the nation with 31 rushing touchdowns and ranks third in rushing yards per game at nearly 297 yards per game … Navy has struggled offensively, scoring less than 10 points in four of its six defeats.
Crawford: Army 28, Navy 17
Matas: Army 28, Navy 20
Lane: Army 23, Navy 17
Lewis: Army 21, Navy 10
Bozich: Army 28, Navy 20
Ruby: Army
Last week (added in the WKU game we picked the previous week but was played Monday morning.)
Lewis 5-3
Crawford 5-3
Bozich 5-3
Aaron 4-4
Lane 4-4
Ruby 4-4
Season Totals
Lane 49-39-1, .556
Matas 46-42, .522
Bozich 46-42-1, .522
Crawford 45-43-1, .511
Lewis 37-51-1, .426
Ruby 36-52-1, .410
