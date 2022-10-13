LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rick Bozich took some much deserved time off this week. He also relinquished his duties as the keeper of this weekly thrill ride into mediocre sports betting. Doing my best as a one week fill-in. If only it meant more success with the picks.
The race has tightened up — except for Rick dropping down.
Here is where we are after about half the season.
- Griffin: Lost his three-team parlay last week
- Bankroll: $975.
- Tom: Won on Texas and Rutgers last week, lost on Colorado state
- Bankroll: $950
- Eric: Won on Rutgers and Tennessee last week, lost over/under Wake Forest Army
- Bankroll: $900.
- John: Won his Hail Mary because he is a HUGE Brock Domann fan. Doubled his money
- Bankroll: $900
- Rick: Lost on Michigan-IU; Lost on LSU/Tenn. Lost by a half point on Illinois/Iowa
- Bankroll: $650
Time for the week seven picks:
Griffin Gonzalez
Week 7 picks: Stepping out of his three-leg parlay comfort zone, because four legs is better than three. Home teams. Please bring it home.
Four-Leg Parlay: $100 to win $331.06
- Auburn @ Ole Miss (ML) -710
- Iowa State @ Texas (ML) -880
- Penn State @ Michigan (ML) -280
- Miss State @ Kentucky (ML) +150
Tom Lane
Week 7 picks: Sticking with what I think were the original rules which was to pick three games (although I could be mistaken) and with my conservative faux dollar amounts. And I could give you some fancy reasoning behind the following but who are we kidding?
- $50 on Baylor (-3) at West Virginia
- $50 on Michigan (-7) vs Penn State
- $50 on Clemson (-3.5) at FSU
Eric Crawford
Week 7 picks: Has been heating up in recent weeks after a slow start.
- $75 on Iowa State (+16) to cover vs. Texas
- The Longhorns had a blowout for the ages against Oklahoma last week, which makes me think this will be a sleepy week for them. Iowa State will keep it within two touchdowns.
- $75 on Tennessee (+7.5) to cover vs. Alabama
- Don’t know if the Vols win this out right, but if they don’t get Alabama with a primed home crowd and a top-notch quarterback, they never will. At the very least, I think it’s closer than a touchdown.
- $75 on North Carolina (-7) to cover at Duke
- The Tar Heels have a good one in freshman quarterback Drake Maye and can put up points in a hurry. Taking a shot that they’ll run away and hide from Duke.
John Lewis
Week 7 picks: In the boldest move of the betting season, he let it all ride on the Cardinals last week at Virginia. Seems to be pleased that he doubled his money and is still in the contest (although he seemed to be ok if he got knocked out).
- $150 WKU -7.5 vs MTSU
- WKU is ready for a bounce back after 2 straight losses. A Middle Tennessee team that is defensively challenged is the medicine for what’s ailing the Toppers.
- $50 Over 66.5 on Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan
- Let’s get directional. After giving UK trouble last month, the Huskies have given up a total of 96 points over the past two games…but they can score, too. Give me 66.5 points all day.
- $150 Tennessee +7.5 vs Alabama
- Alabama is probably going to beat the Vols in Knoxville, but Bama rarely covers and Tennessee is for real. The Tide may roll, but not by 8 points.
Rick Bozich
Week 7 picks: As eluded to earlier, Rick was using his off time listening to too many betting podcasts and kept changing his mind, sending multiple emails updating his picks. There's a reason he's solidly in fifth place at this point.
- $35 on CLEMSON (-3 1/2) at Florida State.
- The Tigers have already won on the road at Wake Forest and Boston College -- and threw in an impressive home victory over North Carolina State, too. The Seminoles have lost their last two and were fortunate to beat Louisville and LSU
- $35 on Maryland (-11 1/2) at Indiana.
- Although the Hoosiers have changed their offensive line coach, one of the first things Rod Carey said was that he was not a miracle worker. The Terps have an excellent passing game and IU is without linebacker Cam Jones and might be without a starting cornerback.
- $35 on Kansas (+9) at Oklahoma.
- Yes the Jayhawks lost to TCU last week but the world keeps over-valuing the Sooners who have lost their last three by a combined 87 points. I like the Jayhawks to keep it close as the temperature rises around Brent Venables.
