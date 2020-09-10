JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Bobby Cooke played golf as a tour pro for six years in the 1990s. For more than 25 years, he's been teaching the game in various forms.
"I tell people all the time if you want to be a golfer, don't get in the golf business," Cooke said.
He's referring to the seven-day-a-week, 80-hour weeks and the multiple hats worn by club pros everywhere. Now, after teaching for six years in Louisville, the Pinehurst, North Carolina, native has opened the Bobby Cooke Golf Academy, an indoor facility in Jeffersonville.
"For me, I found that teaching and seeing people get better and seeing the smile on their face when they do is a lot more rewarding for me," Cooke said. "I felt like if I opened my own academy, then I don't have to work 80 hours a week. I can make my own schedule."
Cooke has all the latest launch monitors and video equipment and simulators, and being indoors can be a plus as well.
"I'm not put out of work because the weather's too hot or cold or it's raining or whatever it is," Cooke said. "I can teach all year."
Cooke said there are thousands of ways to swing a golf club. A good instructor needs to be able to adapt to his student. And he believes he can provide more help than the myriad of options available to golf junkies on the internet or through social media.
"When they tell me they've been watching YouTube videos, I'm like 'Great, that's the best thing you can do, because you're keeping me in business.'" Cooke said with a laugh. "Because half that stuff you see, it's not going to work."
The academy has been open for almost a month, and business has been good. Cooke is hoping to be around for a long time.
"Everybody likes to play golf," he said. "Everybody likes to play better, and I know I can make people better. So that gives me a head start."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.