I don't need the assistance of the College Football Playoff Committee to make people upset. I can do that on my own.
We’re a month into the college basketball season, and I’m confident Gonzaga will be one of the four No. 1 seeds for the NCAA Tournament.
The winner of the Big 12 will grab another spot. So will the winner of the Big Ten. I’m not sure the winner of the ACC will earn a top seed this season but I’m not sure who will win the ACC. Nobody appears overwhelming.
On to my weekly ballot in the AP Top 25 poll.
1. Gonzaga (4-0) — The Zags have beaten West Virginia, Kansas and Iowa — and were scheduled to play Baylor. Any questions?
2. Baylor (5-0) — Better computer numbers, lesser credentials than the Zags.
3. West Virginia (7-1) — We’ll see what Bob Huggins has Tuesday night at Kansas.
4. Kansas (7-1) — First three league games: Texas Tech (won); West Virginia (Tuesday) and Texas (Jan. 2).
5. Iowa (6-1) — About that thing you call defense, Fran …
6. Houston (5-0)— Kelvin Sampson’s team returned from a 2-week virus pause Sunday.
7. Villanova (7-1) — Three Top 75 wins over Arizona State, Texas and Butler.
8. Texas (7-1) — Shaka Smart has installed a Top 10 defense.
9. Tennessee (4-0) — The Team to Beat in the SEC? Looks like it.
10. Wisconsin (6-1) — My preseason pick to win the Big Ten looked the part Saturday.
11. Missouri (5-0) — The Tigers host the Vols Dec. 30. Be there.
12. Rutgers (6-0) — Ask Illinois if the Scarlet Knights are legit.
13. Creighton (6-2) — Rallied from Marquette loss to win at St. John’s and UConn.
14. Virginia (3-1) — Tony Bennett’s team has not played since Dec. 4
15. Michigan State (6-1) — Dismal performance at Northwestern Sunday night.
16. Illinois (5-3) — First 3-loss team but the losses were to Baylor, at Missouri (by 3) and at Rutgers (by 3)
17. Florida State (4-1) — Seminoles got outscored by 17 in the second half of a home loss to UCF Saturday.
18. North Carolina (5-2) — Were you intimidated by what you saw against Kentucky Saturday?
19. Duke (3-2) — The Blue Devils have the week off. Did you miss them?
20. Texas Tech (6-2) — The Red Raiders finally play a road game at Oklahoma Tuesday.
21. Richmond (6-1) — Only loss was at West Virginia.
22. Michigan (6-0) — That 22-point win over UCF looked better after UCF won at Florida State.
23. Indiana (5-2) — Two losses, but 16th in Ken Pomeroy, 13th in Bart Torvik and 23rd in Jeff Sagarin ratings. Is Armaan Franklin legit?
24. Xavier (8-0) — Last three wins: Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Marquette.
25. Colorado (5-1) — The Buffaloes start four seniors and a junior — and all of their wins have been by at least 18.
