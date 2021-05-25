LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- I created a way to stop fretting about my dog eating dozens of cicada shells:
Focus on the arrival of the first college football preview magazine of the season.
Athlon Sports arrived at the newsstand first. I purchased my copy for $11.99 at Barnes & Noble on Tuesday morning, a mere 95 days until the start of the season.
There is good news: Athlon projects all four local FBS programs will play in a bowl game to punctuate the 2021 season.
In non-breaking news, nobody locally will make the playoff. Those spots are reserved for ... you’ll never guess:
Alabama. Clemson. Ohio State. And Oklahoma, which will replace Notre Dame as the only newcomer in the 2021 festivities.
Athlon recognized Kentucky offensive lineman Darian Kinnard as a first-team All-American. Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden earned second-team All-American status. They were the only two local guys recognized on the top three teams.
I’ll share a few details about the projections for the Cardinals, Wildcats, Hoosiers and Hilltoppers.
LOUISVILLE
Expectations are trending down for the Cardinals. They’re ranked the ninth-best team in the Atlantic Coast Conference but within seven spots of five ACC teams ranked ahead of them.
Athlon gets an opposing coach to speak anonymously about every team. Here is one thing Coach Anonymous said about the Cards:
“The biggest issues here seem off the field. I think they really haven’t established who they are as a culture with those players. I think they tried to bring App (State) to Louisville and that hasn’t worked out.”
- National Ranking: No. 45
- All-Conference: Kei’Trel Clark, second-team cornerback; Marshon Ford, third team tight end; Cole Bentley, third team center; C.J. Avery, third team linebacker.
- Strongest Unit: Quarterback, fifth of 14 teams.
- Weakest Unit: Defensive line, 11th of 14.
- Recruiting: ninth of 14.
- Final Record: 7-5 overall, 4-4, four-way tie for second (behind Clemson) in the ACC Atlantic.
- Bowl Projection: vs. Mississippi State in the Birmingham Bowl.
KENTUCKY
The uplifting news for Kentucky is that the Wildcats have established themselves ahead of South Carolina and Tennessee in the pecking order of the East Division of the Southeastern Conference.
The brow-furrowing news is that Athlon projects Missouri and second-year coach Eli Drinkwitz to vault past the Wildcats into third place in the East.
- National Ranking: No. 35
- All-Conference: Kinnard, first-team offensive line; Josh Paschal, second-team defensive line; Chris Rodriguez, third-team running back; Wan’Dale Robinson, third-team all-purpose; Luke Fortner, third-team offensive line; Yusuf Corker, third-team safety.
- Strongest Unit: Offensive line, No. 5 of 14.
- Weakest Unit: Quarterback, No. 13 of 14.
- Recruiting: No. 12 of 14.
- Final Record: 7-5, 3-5 , fourth, behind Georgia, Florida and Missouri in SEC East.
- Bowl Projection: vs. West Virgina in Liberty Bowl.
INDIANA
The Hoosiers won’t be able to play the No Respect card. Athlon ranked IU ahead of Michigan and Minnesota. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was picked on a page that highlighted the league’s top returning players.
And in IU’s anonymous coach section there is praise for the culture Tom Allen has established in Bloomington.
- National Ranking: No. 21
- All-Conference: Penix Jr, first-team quarterback; Micah McFadden, first-team linebacker; Tiawan Mullen, first-team cornerback; Charles Campbell, first-team kicker.
- Ty Fryfogle, second-team receiver; Jaylin Williams, third-team cornerback; Devon Matthews, third-team safety; D.J. Matthews, third-team punt return.
- Strongest Unit: Quarterback, second of 14.
- Weakest Unit: Running back, 12th of 14.
- Recruiting: 12th of 14
- Final Record: 8-4, 6-3, tied with Penn State for second place (behind Ohio State) in Big Ten East.
- Bowl Projection: vs. USC in the Las Vegas Bowl.
WKU
Two things stood out in the WKU preview: The Hilltoppers will be reliant on four transfers from Houston Baptist University, who followed new offensive coordinator Zach Kittley to Bowling Green from that program.
And, an anonymous opposing Conference USA assistant coach called WKU the “most underachieving team in the conference,” last season.
- National Ranking: No. 97
- All-Conference: DeAngelo Malone, first-team defensive end; Bailey Zappe, second-team quarterback; Joshua Simon, second-team tight end; Cole Spencer, second-team offensive line; Brayden Narveson, second-team kicker; John Haggerty, second-team punter; Antwon Kinkade, third-team defensive back.
- Strongest Unit: Quarterback, second of 14.
- Weakest Unit: Linebackers, 12th of 14.
- Recruiting: 14th of 14.
- Final Record: 6-6, 5-3, tied with Charlotte for third place (behind Marshall and FAU) in C-USA East.
- Bowl Projection: vs. San Diego State in the First Responder Bowl.
