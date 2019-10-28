LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville football team will not play this weekend, but coach Scott Satterfield and his staff have work to do coaching the replacement for kicker Blanton Creque.
Creque was injured while trying to make a tackle on a kickoff in the fourth quarter of Louisville's 28-21 victory over Virginia Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. Tests confirmed that Creque suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee and will miss the remainder of the season.
Creque will likely be replaced by Ryan Chalifoux, a redshirt sophomore from Champaign, Ill. Chalifoux made his only extra point attempt after replacing Creque for the final Louisville touchdown Saturday. Chalifoux has not attempted a field goal at Louisville.
Creque leads Louisville in scoring this season with 57 points. He made 8 of 11 field goals and all 33 extra points. He ranked 10th in the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring and sixth in the ACC in field goal accuracy.
As four-year starter, Creque scored 310 points, third in school history. He finished his career as the Cards' most accurate kicker, connecting on 51-of-62 attempts (82.3). His 51 field goals rank third in U of L history. He came to Louisville from Collins High School in Shelbyville and redshirted in 2015 before replacing John Wallace.
Louisville will play at Miami at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 9.
