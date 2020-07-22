LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The word is that The Word on the 2020 college football season will come next week. John Swofford, the commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference, promised an announcement on how the league will proceed by the end of July.
Play on? Conference games only? Start in October, December or next year? You’ve heard all the plans.
Until then, Tutu Atwell, a dynamic receiver on the University of Louisville football team, has as many questions as you have. So do his teammates.
“We all ask questions,” Atwell said. “We’re very curious about the situation. We want to know if we’re going to play or not.
“We just want to play. Everybody is curious to see what we’re going to do.”
There is at least one thing Atwell does not question. He agreed with the message that Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield shared Monday, that the players want to play football. Atwell said that he believes he is safer at U of L adhering to protocols than he was at home in Miami.
“When we were home. All the guys were different places,” Atwell said. “It’s a pretty high chance they could catch the coronavirus or get sick.
“Us being back in here and them bringing us back together is pretty much a great thing, because we all stay at the same place. We’re all near each other. We’re all tested the same. We’re just around us.
“We don’t go anywhere on weekends. We’re just here. So nobody is going to be able to catch the virus. I think that’s a great things that they did.”
The Louisville players have arrived in three groups, close to 90 players. Atwell was among the first 30 who came back in early June. He said the initial weeks on campus were challenging, because the players were separated in their living quarters and worked out in small groups.
That changed this week. Players and coaches have been together. They’ve been on the field as well as in the weight lifting areas.
“Many of us couldn’t really see each other,” Atwell said. “The walk-throughs are bringing everybody together. Everybody gets to see each other. Now, everybody is happy, just ready to get this thing started.”
When it gets started, Atwell will be one of the faces of Satterfield’s second team. The consensus is that U of L will be predicted to finish second (behind Clemson) or third in the Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division, primarily because of the potential of an offense expected to feature Atwell, quarterback Micale Cunningham and halfback Javian Hawkins.
Atwell led the ACC in receptions with 1,276 yards last season. Pro Football Focus named him a first-team all-American. He surpassed Harry Douglas for the school record in receiving yards. He had at least 100 yards in receiving in seven of 13 games.
His name and picture can be seen in the preseason magazines as well as on social media accounts. Phil Steele selected Atwell as a second-team all-American for 2020.
If that makes Atwell a target, he does not seem concerned.
“To me, it’s great being recognized by different things,” he said. “It’s just motivation, pretty much, seeing myself on the different posts and social media and getting a lot of recognition.
“Like I said, it’s motivation that keeps me going. I’m praying we have a season this year so I can show my ability and just play some football.”
