LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Louisville and Ballard High School wide receiver DeVante Parker celebrated a breakout season with the Miami Dolphins in 2019.
Now Parker, 27, is breaking out even more.
Parker teamed with four others, including his agent, Jimmy Gould, to create and deliver a cartoon short series titled, “Uncle Vante.”
Quick selfie before I take off. I’m looking fresh! See you soon Unc @DeVanteParker11 #UncleVante pic.twitter.com/vpbvH1rqdK— thepeeweeparker (@thepeeweeparker) July 21, 2020
The series will focus on the relationship between Parker (Uncle Vante) and what he calls “his pesky teenage menace” of a nephew PeeWee Parker. According to the script, the series will outline the “growth, maturation and valuable life lessons in today’s society.”
Gould has produced, financed and distributed motion pictures and Broadway musicals. Smiley Guy Studios, which is based in Toronto will do the animation.
Parker discussed the series Tuesday morning on the NFL Network. He will do voice overs, and the series is scheduled to include appearances by other professional athletes and entertainers.
The episodes can be viewed on these social media accounts on Parker’s Instagram account, @DeVanteParker1, or this two Twitter accounts.
For those of you who don’t know, I am a cartoon fanatic. I’m very excited and proud to release my own, starring myself and @thepeeweeparker . Stay tuned over the next few months to see how our story unfolds! #UncleVante pic.twitter.com/UnFb1G1JOE— DeVante Parker (@DeVanteParker11) July 21, 2020
In his fifth NFL season, Parker caught a career-high 72 passes for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns. Last December, Parker signed a four-year contract extension worth $40 million. It included an $8 million signing bonus and well as $20 million guaranteed.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.