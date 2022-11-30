BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WDRB) — It was one of those nights that reminded you of what Indiana basketball used to be — and what the Hoosiers and coach Mike Woodson aspire to be again.
Dismissing the chilly, windy weather, several thousand students started lining up outside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall well before dawn Wednesday, determined to be the first ones to thaw out inside the building for Indiana’s game against North Carolina, which did not begin until nearly 9:15 p.m.
By 6:30 p.m., more than 2 1/2 hours before tip, the crowd swelled to nearly 5,000, winding past Cook Hall and the IU Fieldhouse.
Not everybody had to wait in the cold. The best seats were filled by guys who have provided some of the best moments in this building — Tom Abernethy from the unbeaten 1976 NCAA champs; Randy Wittman and Ted Kitchel, stars on the 1981 NCAA champs; and Jared Jeffries, the leader of IU’s last Final Four team in 2002.
It's all love – @ModernFishingTV, @Cwat205, @JBlackmon2 + @CodyZeller. pic.twitter.com/FbW4xMQCL4— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 1, 2022
Cody Zeller, Christian Watford and James Blackmon Jr., leaders of Tom Crean’s best teams, were two rows behind the bench. There were at least a half dozen others in one of the largest turnouts of former IU players in years.
Even former IU head coach Bob Knight, the guy who taught Mike Woodson the game, came to practice Tuesday where he told the Hoosiers that they didn't come to Indiana to play, "they came there to win."
And what did they see?
The No. 10 Hoosiers played their most unrelenting defense of the season and dispatched No. 18 UNC, 77-65, for their most meaningful victory before they play back-to-back Big Ten games. It was IU's final game in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge -- and Woodson's team left a memory to share on the video board.
"I thought our defense was very constrictive, like an anaconda," said IU forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. "Very, very constrictive. We were able to suck the life out of UNC and they couldn't get any big shots, honestly."
Four Indiana players scored in double figures, led by Jackson-Davis, who said he returned for his senior season to play in games like this. With 21 points, Jackson-Davis passed Brian Evans to move into 12th place on IU’s all-time scoring list.
Jackson-Davis outplayed North Carolina all-American Armando Bacot, who finished with 12 points, nearly 5 less than his average. On a night when Jackson-Davis said he took a pain injection for a tender back, he also blocked 4 shots and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana's freshman point guard, was asked why Jackson-Davis was able to outplay the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason player of the year?
"Because he's a big-time player and that's what big-time players do," Hood-Schifino said.
7-0. pic.twitter.com/m6vel0oztP— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 1, 2022
Xavier Johnson had 20 while Hood-Schifino scored 14, including IU's first seven points. Don't overlook Trey Galloway, who dropped 11 on the Tar Heels in his first game back from a sore knee.
"This was huge for us, really, because you've got to beat the best to be the best," said Jackson-Davis. "That's what coach Woodson says and he's not afraid of competition."
But it was defense that carried the Hoosiers (7-0) in the first game this season IU failed to score 80 points. The Tar Heels made only 20 of 59 shots — 33.9%. They scored only 0.956 points per possession, getting nearly a third of their points (20) from the foul line.
The 65 points tied UNC's season low as the Tar Heels failed to score on seven of their first eight possessions in the second half.
"From a defensive standpoint, we were truly, truly solid from the beginning to the end," Woodson said. "You teach young guys to play hard, that's 90% percent of it. You figure the other 10% out."
"That's what we've been taught to do," Jackson-Davis said.
As he has all season, Woodson employed a 9-player rotation. It was a group of reserves, led by Galloway, Tamar Bates and Malik Reneau, that brought a spirited defensive effort. Galloway earned 23 minutes and handled the task of defending Caleb Love, UNC's all-ACC guard.
"I thought Galloway tonight was phenomenal," Woodson said.
"Trey brings so much energy to our team, especially on the defensive end of the floor," Jackson-Davis said. "He just thrives off it.
"He always guards their best guard. He's always in their head trying to get them to make mistakes. We call him, 'Crazy Man,' because that's how he is on the floor."
The Hoosiers have no time to relax. On Saturday they begin Big Ten play at Rutgers. Jackson-Davis has played five games against the Scarlet Knights in his IU career. A win over Rutgers would be his first.
"They've had our number," Jackson-Davis said. "That's really where we see (how good Indiana is). That's the biggest test."
The UNC win was IU's first victory in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge since 2019. The ACC won the final challenge 8 games to 6.
But for Indiana, this was a win against a team that finished last season in the national championship game and started this season ranked No. 1 in the AP preseason Top 25. It was another sign that the Hoosiers won't be sweating NCAA Selection Sunday, the way they have the last two seasons.
"I don't think this was a statement (victory)," Woodson said. "We've now got to prepare for Rutgers and get ready for the Big Ten because the Big Ten is a grind, as you know."
