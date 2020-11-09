LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Despite the loss of its top six scorers from last season, the Kentucky Wildcats earned the No. 10 ranking in the Associated Press pre-season college basketball poll.
The Wildcats earned 1,038 poll votes, which put them one spot behind Duke.
Indiana finished No. 30 in the poll with 48 points, while Louisville was No. 31 with 41. Seven Big Ten teams were ranked in the Top 25.
Gonzaga will start the season ranked No. 1, ahead of Baylor, Villanova and Virginia. All four of those teams earned first-place votes, but Gonzaga had the most with 28.
It was the Wildcats’ lowest ranking in the pre-season poll since the 2010-11 season but not surprising considering Kentucky lost Immanuel Quickley, Tyrese Maxey, Nick Richards and three other top players from the team that 25-6 last season before the novel coronavirus canceled the season during the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
The Wildcats were ranked either first or second in six of the last seven AP preseason polls, including the No. 2 ranking last season.
Here is the entire Top 25.
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Villanova
4. Virginia
5. Iowa
6. Kansas
7. Wisconsin
8. Illinois
9. Duke
10. Kentucky
11. Creighton
12. Tennessee
13. Michigan State
14. Texas Tech
15. West Virginia
16. North Carolina
17. Houston
18. Arizona State
19. Texas
20. Oregon
21. Florida State
22. UCLA
23. Ohio State
24. Rutgers
25. Michigan
Others receiving votes:
LSU 146, Memphis 69, Florida 69, Alabama 50, Indiana 48, Louisville 41, Richmond 40, Stanford 14, Providence 9, Saint Louis 8, Auburn 8, San Diego State 6, Connecticut 6, BYU 4, Loyola Chicago 3, Seton Hall 2, UNC Greensboro 1, Northern Iowa 1
