LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — There were no achievements on Eastern Kentucky’s basketball resume this season to suggest the Colonels could do anything to make the University of Louisville squirm Saturday afternoon at the KFC Yum! Center.
They didn’t.
The top-ranked Cards defeated the Colonels easier than Western Kentucky, Northern Kentucky, Cleveland State or others had already beaten EKU.
The final score: Louisville 99, EKU 67.
EKU never led. Not for one tick of the clock.
The Cards shot 63% in the first half while blitzing to a 50-32 point lead as coach Chris Mack used 11 players in the first 20 minutes.
In the Cards’ first game since their 13-point loss to Texas Tech in New York City on Tuesday night, Mack did not alter his starting lineup. He went with Jordan Nwora, Steven Enoch, Dwayne Sutton, Ryan McMahon and Darius Perry.
As usual, Nwora was terrific. He scored 26 points, 17 in the first half when he made all three of his attempts from distance. Nwora finished 10 of 14 from the field. He also made all three free throws without a turnover and collected seven rebounds in 31 formidable minutes.
Center Steve Enoch also had a strong offensive game, missing only one of 10 field-goal attempts. Enoch had 23 points in 19 minutes. Dwyane Sutton and Malik Williams both scored 11.
It was a dominant offensive performance by Louisville as the Cards averaged nearly 1.5 points per offensive possession.
EKU made less than 40% of its field goal attempts.
The Cardinals will host Miami (Ohio) at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and then have a 10-day gap before they visit Kentucky in Rupp Arena on Dec. 28. The Redhawks are 4-5, losers of four straight. Miami, which is ranked No. 220 by Ken Pomeroy, play host to Mississippi Valley State on Sunday.
The Cardinals figure to drop three-to-five spots in the national rankings when the next Associated Press Top 25 Poll is released at noon Monday.
