LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Remember that narrative where the first six games were the cruise control portion of the University of Louisville football schedule and the Cards were likely to be ground into landscaping mulch in the second half of the season?
Well, flush it.
And while you’re at it, you can also flush the talk about coach Scott Satterfield being on the Hot Seat as well as the talk that the Cardinals won’t be going to a bowl game in 2022. There are likely a few more topics to flush, but it’s time to get to the jarring final score from Cardinal Stadium Saturday:
Louisville 48, No. 10 Wake Forest 21.
Credit the Louisville defense. Actually you cannot credit the Louisville defense strongly enough. What can you say about defense that forced eight Wake Forest turnovers in the second half, including the first five possessions?
Credit Satterfield, who took a Gatorade bath from his players after the game. He promised to become more involved in the defense after the loss to Boston College and it has worked.
"The defense played lights out," Satterfield said.
Make a note of this: Wake had only lost the ball five times — two fumbles, three interceptions — while winning six of its first seven games.
Wake quarterback Sam Hartman is a fifth-year senior, a poised and persistent performer considered one of the top quarterbacks in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Louisville made Hartman look like a freshman — a high-school freshman.
This was how Wake’s first seven possessions in the second half ended: Interception; fumble; fumble; interception, fumble; three-and-out punt; interception and fumble.
The first interception was returned for a 46-yard touchdown by Kei’Trel Clark. The third interception was returned for a 90-yard touchdown on the final play of the third quarter by Quincy Riley.
By that point Louisville had rallied from its 14-13 halftime deficit to lead, 48-14. By that point, even Wake coach Dave Clawson had seen enough, benching Hartman.
The victory was the Cards third straight as well as the fifth consecutive game in which Louisville forced at least three turnovers. It also improved the Cardinals’ record to 5-3, leaving them one victory short of bowl eligibility.
There’s more. It was Louisville’s first win over a Top 10 opponents as an unranked team in two decades as well as Satterfield’s first victory over a Top 10 team in 45 games at Louisville.
The Cardinals played the first 18 minutes as if they were ready to knock the Demon Deacons all the way out of the Top 25. They jumped ahead 13-0 with two field goals and a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Malik Cunningham.
Wake averaged nearly 25 first downs over its first seven games. The visitors made one in the first quarter against the Cards.
The visitors rallied (briefly) for two second quarter touchdowns. But Louisville imposed its will over and over and over in the final 30 minutes.
The Cards finish their stretch of three consecutive home games next Saturday when James Madison visits Cardinal Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
The Dukes (5-2) had Saturday off. After winning their first five, including an impressive upset at Appalachian State, James Madison has lost back to back games to Georgia Southern (45-38) and Marshall (26-12). This is the Dukes’ first season as an FBS member of the Sunbelt Conference.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.