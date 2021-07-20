LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Media Week in college football. Mark Stoops and Kentucky are one of four teams to command the stage at Southeastern Conference media days in Hoover, Alabama, Tuesday.
Scott Satterfield will take three Louisville players (quarterback Malik Cunningham; linebacker C.J. Avery and tight end Marshon Ford) to Charlotte, North Carolina, for their camera time Thursday.
The Big Ten moved its gathering from Chicago to Indianapolis this year. Indiana coach Tom Allen will be joined by quarterback Michael Penix Jr.; linebacker Micah McFadden and receiver Ty Fryfogle at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday, when Purdue coach Jeff Brohm will also appear.
That's a perfect introduction to a bit of self-promotion. As I wrote last week, I talked to Phil Steele about his annual college football yearbook last week.
I recorded the conversation and with the invaluable assistance of Eric Crawford, our discussion is available on the WDRB Sports Podcast.
Steele gives his preseason analysis on U of L, UK, IU and WKU. The podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and other platforms. Thanks again to Phil for working me into his schedule. I hope you enjoy the conversation.
*Most of the talk about the University of Louisville football team has focused on turnovers. The Cards ranked 118th in the nation in turnover margin last season, costing themselves several victories with 12 turnovers as well as 12 interceptions.
But for the 2021 Cards, here is the rest of the story:
If you check the rankings at ProFootballFocus, Louisville will have to defend six of the nation's Top 25 quarterbacks.
🚨 RANKING ALL 130 COLLEGE QBs 🚨🔥 1. Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma🔥 3. D'Eriq King, Miami🔥 20. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State🔥 32. Jack Coan, Notre Damehttps://t.co/PSxjQe0nsA— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 12, 2021
The gauntlet will begin Sept. 6, opening night in Atlanta against Ole Miss and Matt Corral, its No. 6 quarterback because of his ability to throw deep balls with accuracy.
After their home opener against Eastern Kentucky, the Cards get Dillon Gabriel of Central Florida, its No. 4 quarterback, who is also known for his strong deep passes.
The other top 25 quarterbacks on the Cards' schedule are: D.J. Uiagalelei of Clemson (No. 8); McKenzie Milton of Florida State (No. 16); Brennan Armstrong of Virginia (No. 18) and Sam Hartman of Wake Forest (No. 21).
According to PFF, Cards' quarterback Malik Cunningham ranked No. 34, ahead of Western Kentucky's Bailey Zappe (No. 48) and Kentucky's Will Levis (No. 97) but behind IU's Penix, who is No. 5.
*CollegeFootballNews.com has posted its 2021 predictions. The forecast is for 7-5 records at UK, IU and WKU, with Satterfield's team finishing 6-6.
College Football Rankings: CFN Preseason Ranking Of All 130 Teams https://t.co/BPWl8otNic— CollegeFootballNews (@ColFootballNews) July 15, 2021
CFN has the Cards finishing tied with Boston College for third in the ACC Atlantic Division, behind Clemson (shocker) and N.C. State. Ole Miss, Florida State, Wake Forest, N.C. State, Clemson and UK are the Cards' six forecasted defeats.
Put Kentucky in a three-way third-place tie with Missouri and Tennessee in the SEC East, behind Georgia and Florida (double shocker).
CFN has UK winning its first three and then losing five straight to South Carolina, Florida, LSU, Georgia and Mississippi State. The Florida and LSU games are booked for Kroger Field.
Indiana is slotted fourth in the Big Ten East, behind Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan (triple shocker). CFN has Tom Allen's team losing to Iowa, Cincinnati, Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State.
It's worth a note that Steele shared point spreads for several games, including five in which the Hoosiers are currently underdogs:
*at Iowa Sept. 4, by 5 1/2.
*Cincinnati is a 1 1/2-point favorite for its game at Memorial Stadium Sept. 18.
*IU is a 6 1/2-point underdog for its Oct. 2 game at Penn State.
*The Hoosiers are 11-point underdogs for an Oct. 23 home game against Ohio State.
*And, Indiana is a 2 1/2-point underdog for its game against Michigan in Ann Arbor Nov. 6.
As for WKU, College Football News has the Hilltoppers tied for second in the East Division of Conference USA with Florida Atlantic, behind Marshall.
CFN projects the Hilltoppers to lose to Army, IU, Michigan State, Rice and Marshall.
*And just for fun, College Football News also projected its preseason Associated Press Top 25. Indiana made the projection at No. 18.
Preseason AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction 2021 https://t.co/8h2okio4OD— CollegeFootballNews (@ColFootballNews) July 17, 2021
The Cards' schedule features just one team on the list: Clemson (3).
UK will face three -- Georgia (4); Florida (12); LSU (13);
Indiana gets five -- Ohio State (5); Cincinnati (8); Penn State (17); Iowa (20) and Michigan (22).
