LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — At this point, the only thing that mattered for the University of Louisville men’s basketball team was winning a game.
Didn’t matter if it was ugly. Didn’t matter if it was a fluke. Didn’t matter if the starters had to play every minute or the Cards had to employ junk defenses.
Didn’t matter.
Didn’t happen.
The Cards were served a third straight serving of one-point heartburn. Behind 6 with less than two minutes to play, Louisville rallied and appeared to beat Appalachian State on a driving, twisting lay-up at the buzzer by El Ellis.
The Cards celebrated wildly on the baseline, swarming Ellis with unbridled joy. Ellis pulled off his head band, pounded a table and roared in victory.
One problem: Ellis was roughly a tenth of a second slow releasing the shot. A replay review showed the ball was still on his fingertips as the red lights on the backboard illuminated.
No goal.
No victory.
App State 61, Louisville 60.
One remains the loneliest number for the Cardinals. The NCAA database only goes back to the 1980-81 season but Louisville is the only team to start a season with back-to-back-to-back one-point losses.
The Cardinals plunged to 0-3 by a combined margin of 3 points. Ellis led Louisville with 29 points.
After losing to Bellarmine by 1 and to Wright State by 1 at the buzzer, it was more evidence of the 3 1/2 months of turbulence ahead for Kenny Payne’s first Louisville team.
Considering Appalachian State needed overtime to defeat North Carolina Central in its opener, the struggle is genuine and only beginning. The Cards’ next seven opponents will all be more talented than the teams that have beaten Louisville in its first three games.
The first half was a mess. Louisville fell behind by 10 points in the first six minutes and later trailed by 16. They missed 11 of their first 13 shots. They allowed App State to make 8 of their first 11. They trailed by 13 (38-25) at halftime.
The Cards depart for Hawaii on Friday. They’ll begin play in the Maui Invitational on Monday against unbeaten Arkansas, which is ranked 9th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
In their second game, the Cardinals will play either No. 10 Creighton or No. 23 Texas Tech. Their next home game will be against Maryland in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge Nov. 29.
