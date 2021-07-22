LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Change vibrates around every college football program. One of the biggest changes vibrating around the University of Louisville is the gentleman who will call the plays.
Gone is Dwayne Ledford. After two seasons of coaching the offensive line and coordinating the Cardinals offense, Ledford departed for the Atlanta Falcons.
His successor is Scott Satterfield, who will refocus his creative skills as head coach.
During an interview on the ACC Network Thursday morning at the 2021 ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina, Louisville tight end Marshon Ford was asked how that would affect the Cardinals, who finished ninth in scoring offense and fifth in total offense in the ACC last season.
"(Satterfield) knows what's best," Ford said. "He knows his personnel. He's a great coach, a great guy. I think he called the plays at App State. We're looking forward to it."
Under Ledford, Louisville's offense titled toward the running game. Last season, 57 percent of the Cards' snaps were running plays. In 2019, the percentage of running plays was higher -- 65.4 percent.
Ford, a product of Ballard High School, said that he is 100 percent after recovering from a shoulder injury that forced him to miss one game last season.
Ford was second on the team with six touchdown catches among his 25 receptions. The six TD catches ranked second in the ACC for tight ends. Ford was asked how he can improve on that.
"Just (by) staying humble," he said. "Work each and every day, never thinking I have arrived. That's something that my coach, coach (Stu) Holt, tells me each and every day. The day you think you've arrived, that's bad for you.
"I'm always learning … I've gotten stronger in the weight room. I had an injury last year that I played through. But I'm 100 percent now. Shoutout to my trainer."
One question that every Louisville offensive player will be asked through the season opener against Ole Miss in Atlanta Sept. 6 will be turnovers. The Cards made 24 last season -- 12 interceptions and 12 fumbles.
The team ranked No. 118 in the nation in turnover margin. That helped explain Louisville's 4-7 record.
How does that get fixed?
"Being able to just be in the film room," Ford said. "You can't really fix the turnovers. But you can learn from your mistakes.
"And that's what we can do in the film room, together. He (quarterback Malik Cunningham) sees something, I see something, we call it out, we make sure we don't make that mistake again, so we can win those games and close out the games we need to close out."
