LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — One national question, and one local question, will be answered when the new Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll is released at noon Monday:
The national question: Who’s No. 1, now what Kansas followed Louisville, which followed Duke, which followed Kentucky, which followed Michigan State as teams unable to hold the No. 1 ranking for more than a week or two?
The local question: Will Kentucky hold a spot in the Top 25?
Gary Parrish of CBS Sports dropped the Wildcats from his Top 25. Seth Davis of The Athletic included UK at No. 19 (and dropped Virginia, which has double-digit losses to Purdue and South Carolina).
What about me?
Read on.
1. Gonzaga (13-1) — Ken Pomeroy gives the Zags an 8 percent chance of delivering an unbeaten regular season.
2. Duke (10-1) — Louisville at Duke Jan. 18. Be there.
3. Ohio State (11-1) — Archie Miller really wanted freshman point guard D. J. Carton at Indiana — and could have used him.
4. Louisville (11-1) — No more Akrons and USC Upstates and Miami (Ohios).
5. Kansas (9-2) — The Jayhawks have lost to the two of the three Top 25 teams they played — and needed overtime to beat the other.
6. Auburn (11-0) — Some people say the Tigers’ schedule has been meh because North Carolina State is their only Top 25 opponent.
7. Oregon (10-2) — The loss to Gonzaga does not hurt the Ducks. The loss to North Carolina does.
8. Memphis (10-1) — Life has been fine without James Wiseman — so far.
9. Michigan (9-3) — The Wolverines play their next Big Ten game at Michigan State.
10. Maryland (10-2) — Back to back losses to Penn State and Seton Hall. Here come those Mark Turgeon questions.
11. Baylor (9-1) — The Villanova win looks better after Saturday.
12. Butler (11-1) — More than Purdue could handle.
13. Villanova (9-2) — Jay Wright has the team to beat in the Big East again.
14. Michigan State (9-3) — Guess which team is the only 2-0 team in the Big Ten?
15. Florida State (10-2) — The Seminoles are the team that Louisville plays after Kentucky.
16. San Diego State (12-0) — Remember that Utah team that beat Kentucky. The Aztecs beat the Utes by 28 three days later.
17. Dayton (9-2) — Brutal loss to Colorado.
18. Penn State (10-2) — Lamar Stevens is one of the best players nobody talks about.
19. Virginia (9-2) — After an 11-point homecourt loss to South Carolina, I should have dropped the Cavaliers a few more spots.
20. West Virginia (10-1) — Have I ever said this? Bob Huggins is forever.
21. Wichita State (10-1) — The Shockers have won their last three over Oklahoma State, Oklahoma and VCU.
22. Texas Tech (8-3) — The Red Raiders still have a Top 20 defense.
23. Kentucky (8-3) — Good thing the Wildcats beat Michigan State.
24. DePaul (12-1) — The Blue Demons have beaten three Big Ten teams — Iowa, Minnesota and Northwestern.
25. Washington (8-2) — Now I understand why Mike Hopkins got tired of waiting for Jim Boeheim to retire at Syracuse.
