LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- I can’t promise you college basketball next season as much as we all hope the season arrives as scheduled.
Balls are bounding in Orlando, and 20 former Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana players are competing in the altered NBA playoffs inside the novel coronavirus bubble.
Here is a list of local players to follow:
Louisville (2 players)
Montrezl Harrell, LA Clippers: Consider it another terrific season by Harrell, one of three finalists for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. After missing all eight seeding games after he left the bubble because of the death of his grandmother, Harrell cleared quarantine Monday. Clippers coach Doc Rivers said he planned to play Harrell in what should be a demanding opening series against Dallas.
Harrell averaged 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds off the bench.
Donovan Mitchell, Utah: If the Jazz expect to upset Denver in a first-round series that started Monday afternoon, they’ll need a big effort by Mitchell, their top scorer at 24 points per game.
Mitchell told Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake City Tribune that he’ll also have to deliver as a playmaker. He can do that. In fact, Mitchell can do nearly everything.
Kentucky (12)
Eric Bledsoe, Milwaukee: The Bucks struggled during playoff prep in Orlando, but they were without Bledsoe, their most versatile guard.
Bledsoe tested positive for COVID-19 last month, and the Bucks need him to perform better than he played in the Eastern Conference Finals last season. He shot 1-8 and played only 20 minutes in Milwaukee’s last game. This is his best chance for a ring.
Jamal Murray, Denver: The Nuggets struggled in Orlando, losing their last three. Murray is one of Denver’s go-to guys, averaging 14.5 points and nearly five assists. He’s become a terrific driving, especially for one of the most dangerous three-point shooters in the league.
Hamidou Diallo, Oklahoma City: Diallo played 40 minutes and scored 23 points when the Thunder lost to the Clippers in overtime last Friday. He figures to draw some of the task of defending Russell Westbrook and James Harden in the first round, starting Tuesday.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City: At 19 points per game, Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder in scoring. Teamed with Chris Paul, Dennis Schroeder and Diallo, Gilgeous-Alexander will cause problems for the Rockets.
Nerlens, Noel, Oklahoma City: Noel has found happiness as a back-up to Steve Adams with the Thunder, contributing 7.4 points, nearly five rebounds and 1.5 blocks.
Patrick Patterson, LA Clippers: Patterson earned more minutes when Harrell was away, contributing 17 points and 14 rebounds while playing 39 minutes against Oklahoma City on Friday. If Harrell is ready, Patterson’s playing time will be cut.
Bam Adebayo, Miami: Three years into the league, Adebayo has outpaced 2017 classmates De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk, developing into one of the most versatile frontcourt players in the league.
Adebayo has become a double-double machine, averaging nearly 16 points and 10.2 rebounds.
Tyler Herro, Miami: A solid candidate for the All-Rookie team, Herro has been a formidable and dependable player all season, averaging 13.5 points while making nearly 39% of his shots from distance. Jimmy Butler loves him, too.
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Dallas: After making one playoff appearance in seven seasons in Charlotte, MKG will serve as a backup power forward for the Mavericks in the absence of Willie Cauley-Stein, who opted out of the restart because of the birth his child.
Anthony Davis, LA Lakers: LeBron James recruited Davis to Los Angeles to win the 2020 NBA title, and Davis did his part during the regular season, averaging 26.1 points and 9.3 rebounds.
The Lakers looked vulnerable in Orlando, especially in the backcourt, so Davis will likely have to contribute even more in the playoffs to get his ring.
Rajon Rondo, LA Lakers: The Lakers announced that Rondo was scheduled to clear quarantine Monday, but head coach Frank Vogel said he was not certain what role Rondo would have during the postseason.
Rondo delivered an uneven performance this year, shooting less than 42%. Some have written that the Lakers have been a more dynamic team with Dion Waiters filling Rondo’s role.
Wenyen Gabriel, Portland: Gabriel scored three points in two games after the restart, and it’s uncertain if he’ll be on the active roster for the playoffs.
Indiana (6)
Romeo Langford, Boston: Injuries continue to trouble Langford, the former Indiana Mr. Basketball from New Albany.
After some concern that he would miss the playoffs with torn ligaments in his right hand, Langford practiced with a wrapped hand Sunday. Even if he plays, he won’t be one of the Celtics’ top options.
Victor Oladipo, Indiana: The Pacers will need Oladipo to exceed his season averages of 14.5 points and 3.9 rebounds if they expect to upset Miami in the first round.
After initially announcing plans to opt out of the postseason, Oladipo reported to Orlando. His game became three-point dependent, and Oladipo made 12 of 35 attempts (34.3%) after the restart.
OG Anunoby, Toronto: The Raptors will need Anunoby as a defensive stopper if they expect to defend their NBA title, but he missed the Raptors’ last game with a sore knee.
His status for Toronto’s playoff opener is uncertain. Anunoby averaged 9.7 points and 3.8 rebounds over six games in Orlando after the restart, but his primary strength is guarding the best small forwards.
Noah Vonleh, Denver: The Nuggets are Vonleh’s sixth NBA team in six seasons, and he only gets mop-up minutes.
Juwan Morgan, Utah: There have not been many better stories in the NBA than Morgan, who became the first undrafted rookie ever to start a playoff game Monday when the Jazz opened their series against Denver. Morgan impressed the Jazz in the 2019 Summer League and battled his way through the G-League this season.
Eric Gordon, Houston: Finishing his 12th year in the league, Gordon continues to chase his first appearance in the NBA Finals. With Westbrook injured, Gordon will move from sixth man to the guy who has volunteered to defend Chris Paul when the Rockets play the Thunder.
