LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana University men's basketball team's chances of contending for the Big Ten title and being a force in the 2023 NCAA Tournament became legitimate Friday afternoon.
Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, IU’s top scorer, rebounder and shot-blocker last season, tweeted that he planned to withdraw from the 2022 NBA Draft and return to the Hoosiers for his senior season.
23’ pic.twitter.com/yJt4w2oJJ1— TJD (@TrayceJackson) May 20, 2022
ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi pegged the Hoosiers as a No. 5 season when he updated his projections for the 2023 NCAA field earlier this week. Bart Torvik ranked Indiana No. 11 in the nation and first in the Big Ten in his computer power formula for next season.
After testing positive for COVID-19, Jackson-Davis was not able to participate in the NBA Draft combine in Chicago this week. After the IU season ended, Jackson-Davis said that he was likely to return to IU if he did not project as one of the top 35 players in the draft.
A three-year starter, Jackson-Davis averaged 18.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Hoosiers last season. But he played his best basketball down the stretch, averaged 23.4 points as the Hoosiers advanced to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament and split a pair of games in the NCAA Tournament.
At 6 feet, 9 inches tall and 245 pounds, Jackson-Davis has been a dominant inside player who needs to upgrade his perimeter game to improve his chances of playing in the NBA.
But in the new world of Name/Image/Likeness that allows college athletes to make money while in school, Jackson-Davis will likely be able to earn more money this season at Indiana than he could as a professional. He will also have an opportunity to secure his spot as an all-time fan favorite.
Jackson-Davis ranks No. 15 on the all-time scoring at Indiana with 1,588 points. If he duplicates the 639 points he scored last season, Jackson-Davis will jump to third, trailing on Calbert Cheaney and Steve Alford. He also ranks No. 9 on the IU all-time rebounding list and will be positioned to overtake the top three: Alan Henderson, Walt Bellamy and Kent Benson.
The return of Jackson-Davis means that IU coach Mike Woodson will welcome back four starters from the IU team that finished 21-14 last season as the Hoosiers made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six years.
Other top Big Ten teams have lost significant contributors. Three starters, including all-league guard Jaden Ivey, have left Purdue. Wisconsin loses Johnny Davis, one of the league's top players. Illinois will be without center Kofi Cockburn.
Iowa's Keegan Murray will remain in the NBA Draft. Michigan State has lost Max Christie, Marcus Bingham and Gabe Brown. Although Michigan center Hunter Dickinson will return for his third season, the Wolverines will lose freshman Caleb Houstan and senior Eli Brooks.
Earlier this spring forward Race Thompson announced his plans to return to IU for a fifth season. Point guard Xavier Johnson and forward Miller Kopp also started last season.
Woodson has also recruited a four-player class that is ranked in the top 10 nationally by 247Sports. Indiana’s roster will be full with 13 scholarship players.
The group of incoming players will be led by a pair of five-star prospects: point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and forward Malik Reneau.
Woodson is scheduled to appear at a gathering sponsored by the IU Varsity Club at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Huber's Winery in Starlight, Indiana.
