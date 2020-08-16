LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — The players outnumber the postponers in college football this season.
Four leagues are sitting out, led by the Big Ten and Pac-12. Six are moving forward, led by the Atlantic Coast, Southeastern and Big 12 conferences.
As we inch closer to the Sept. 3 start — South Alabama at Southern Mississippi — it’s time embrace a splash of normalcy with a college football notebook.
Map Maven
Searching for a striking geographical look at where college football will and will not be played this season?
Give credit to Brett McMurphy of watchstadium.com. His computer and map skills exceed mine.
Cool map from @Stadium breaking down which states will have FBS programs playing football in fall as of Aug. 13 pic.twitter.com/HlSwuJF4Yj— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 13, 2020
After the dramatic events of last week, only 24 states have programs on track to play football in the FBS division this season. In 15 states, all FBS programs are moving forward.
The area is bordered by Utah to the west, New York to the north, Massachusetts to the east and Florida to the south.
Schedule Reveal
The University of Kentucky — and the 13 other SEC programs — already knows the names of its 10 opponents this season.
Tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/e3217BRYdd— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) August 16, 2020
What the Wildcats do not know are the dates. That will change at 7 p.m. Monday. Watch the SEC Network. You'll get dates for every SEC game. I'm looking forward to the dates of Kentucky's games against Florida, Tennessee and Alabama.
Another ACC Scrimmage
Scott Satterfield’s University of Louisville football team worked hard on the practice field with the Cardinals’ first scrimmage Saturday.
Louisville’s first ACC opponent — Miami on Sept. 19 at Cardinal Stadium — scheduled its first scrimmage for Sunday night.
According to Susan Miller Degnan of the Miami Herald, the No. 1 priority for the Hurricanes is selecting the backup to starting quarterback D’Eriq King.
Backup QB job at stake...NEW: UM to hold first scrimmage Sunday. ‘Big Job interview’ for three QBs vying to be No. 2 https://t.co/GzvIugMQeG @CanesFootball @HeraldSports— Susan Miller Degnan (@smillerdegnan) August 16, 2020
Jarren Williams was terrific when Miami dusted Louisville last November but lost the job by the end of the season. His replacement is King, who transferred from Houston.
The three candidates to be King’s backup are former starter N’Kosi Perry, Ohio State transfer Tate Martell and freshman Tyler Van Dyke.
Miami has already lost its best defensive player, Gregory Rousseau. The defensive end has left the program to prepare for his NFL career.
Not Everybody’s In
Although six FBS conferences remain committed to playing this season, opt-outs remain a possibility. Ask Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason.
According to this story by Chris Low at ESPN, at least five or six Vandy players have chosen not to play. At least three players are starters on a Commodores’ squad that was already picked to finish last in the SEC East.
"We've had five or six opt out, and I know there will be several across the league as this thing gets closer," Mason told ESPN on Saturday. "Our kids are looking, listening and paying attention and making decisions for themselves, and that's exactly what me and my program encourage. You want these guys to be part of your program and part of your team, but not if they're uncomfortable."
College Football Programming
Typically college football is available from noon to midnight (or longer) on Saturdays once the season kicks off. But with four leagues staying on the sidelines, what impact will it have on the collection of networks that televise games?
Rey Mashayekhi of Fortune Magazine talked to analysts at Bank of America — and they told him the inventory should be "relatively digestible" for the game’s TV partners.
One interesting side note: There is discussion that the National Football League could adjust its schedule to play on Saturdays, as well as Sunday, Mondays and Thursday.
That’s the NFL’s operating philsophy — big dog everybody. Don’t like it? Tough.
Mashayekhi also wrote that analysts believe that, if the Big Ten and Pac-12 play in the spring, TV networks should be able to make room for games because of scarcity of inventory.
Send In the Lawyers
Finally, J. Brady McCullough of the Los Angeles Times wrote that in addition to listening to doctors, players will be listening to attorneys as the game moves forward.
Specifically plaintiffs’ attorneys, with the possibility of class-action lawsuits being filed by players who suffer long-term effects related to COVID-19, if they contract the novel corona virus during competition.
McCullough wrote that legal exposure was a major factor in the decisions by the Big Ten and Pac-12 not to play this fall.
Makes sense.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.