LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) — Western Kentucky waited 20 seasons to get a return game with Kentucky in Rupp Arena.
This was not the script coach Rick Stansbury and the Hilltoppers had in mind as they tried to recreate their upset victory over Tubby Smith’s 2002 squad.
Four days after WKU defeated Louisville by 10 points, the Hilltoppers were no match for John Calipari’s surging Wildcats. Kentucky got ahead, separated and stayed comfortably ahead, thundering to a 95-60 victory Wednesday night.
"They beat Louisville by 10 and could have beaten them by more," UK coach John Calipari said. "They beat Ole Miss. That team (WKU) is good. That's an NCAA Tournament team ... but I've got a very smart basketball team. I've got some older guys who know how to be engaged, how to be laser focused."
Too much Kellan Grady, who scored a season-high 23 points for the Wildcats. Grady made his first three-pointer, missed his second, made four straight, missed one and then made another.
Credit Grady with 11 three-pointers in UK’s last two games, which is precisely the reason that Calipari convinced him to play his fifth college season at Kentucky instead of Davidson, his home the last four years.
"If he's open when he catches the ball, he's got to get it off," Calipari said. "He's comfortable in his own skin."
Too much Oscar Tshiebwe, who continued to collect rebounds at a pace that would make Dan Issel, Kenny Walker or DeMarcus Cousins blink.
When Tshiebwe exited for a short rest with 7:37 to play, he had the Rupp Arena record with 24 rebounds, taking a record that belonged to Shaquille O'Neal.
At that point he had more rebounds than the entire WKU team. He finished with 28. With 14 points, Tshiebwe also had his ninth double-double.
"You work hard and everything is easier," Tshiebwe said. "I'm here to fight and do something new for the program."
"They wanted me to leave him in to get 30 rebounds," Calipari said. "I didn't want to do it, 28 Is enough."
But 28 rebounds, one more than the entire WKU squad?
"It's hard to put into words, frankly," Grady said. "That's the honest truth. I've just never seen anything like this.
"It's incredible, just his will, his motor, his effort, his heart. When you see how hard Oscar plays, it's contagious. We all end up playing that way."
Again, 28 rebounds, 23 on the defensive end?
"That's crazy," Tshiebwe said. "It is crazy. When I go out, I just go fight. When the time is over, that's when I quit fighting."
Don't overlook freshman point guard TyTy Washington, who scored 20 points for the third time this season. Credit Washington with six of UK's 27 assists.
After losing at Notre Dame Dec. 11, the Wildcats improved to 9-2 with a performance that was nearly as dazzling as their 29-point victory over North Carolina last Saturday.
"The reality of it is we had 27 assists," Calipari said. "That's how you play basketball ... we're a good team when we pass the ball.
They worked the ball crisply around WKU’s 2-3 zone to create open shots. They also made the zone ineffective by throwing the ball to either Keion Brooks or Jacob Toppin at the top at the free throw line. Those two found Tshiebwe near the rim for layups and dunks.
The game was added to the schedule two days earlier. Western Kentucky replaced Louisville, which was unable to play because the program paused all basketball activities because of multiple COVID tests.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addressed the crowd at halftime, flanked by government officials from the counties affected by the storm. With a contribution of $100,000 from the Wednesday game, UK has generated $4,622,057 to benefit those affected.
Kentucky rushed to a 22-9 lead and then extended the advantage to 36-19 before Stansbury asked for timeout.
Jamarion Sharp, WKU’s 7 foot, 5 inch center, kept the Wildcats from exhaling. Kentucky attempted 24 two-point field goals in the first 20 minutes. They made 11. They missed 6. Sharp blocked 7.
He was also a force on the offensive end, leading WKU 8 points. When the Hilltoppers beat Louisville, 82-72, in Diddle Arena last Saturday, they surged ahead by making 9 of 11 three-point shots in the first half.
Their shooting disappeared in the second half of that game as they missed their final 7 threes and the struggle continued against UK. WKU missed its first 8 threes before Josh Anderson finally converted more than 17 minutes into the game.
Conference play looms for the Wildcats. They’ll begin the Southeastern Conference part of the schedule Dec. 29 when Missouri visits.
The Tigers played Illinois Wednesday night. They’ve lost 5 of their first 11 games and have the second-worst rating in Ken Pomeroy’s computer formula, leading only Georgia.
After a Christmas break, WKU moves into Conference USA play with a trip to Southern Miss.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.