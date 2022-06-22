LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A couple of Cardinals and a Wildcat made appearances at a pair of local basketball camps Wednesday.
Camp Rondo had both Cat and Card fans covered. UK point guard Sahvir Wheeler and U of L forward Sydney Curry on hand for autographs and pictures and dispensing advice to the young fans.
"Always stay ready so you don't have to get ready," said Wheeler. "You know, that's one thing that coach always stresses to us and that's really true in life. You never know, a guy might be hurt, a guy might be late and that might be your time to step in and when you step in that could open doors to so many other opportunities."
"Have fun with it," said Curry. "They're still young. Have fun, work hard and see where you can go with this thing. My best advice is to tell the kids to have fun and learn as much as you can."
Curry likes what he is seeing from new head coach Kenny Payne and his staff.
"Man, the vibe is immaculate," Curry said. "With coach KP, everyone gets along and everyone's working hard for one goal."
Curry's Cardinal teammate El Ellis is also a fan of the new staff.
"The off season's been great," said Ellis. "Guys are getting better each and every day. He's pushing us to limits that some guys didn't think they could ever get to. Just to have coaches around to push you that hard is amazing."
Ellis was helping at the Robbie Valentine camp at the KFC Yum! Center. Valentine is a former Cardinal well into his third decade of running camps. He is thrilled to have Kenny Payne in charge of the program.
"That's my brother man," said Valentine. "And having Nolan (Smith) and Milt (Wagner) as part of the staff and Reece (Gaines), it's bringing back a lot memories. People are coming back. You can feel it. You can see it out in the community. It's back."
