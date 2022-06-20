LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Central High School head basketball coach Doug Bibby wrapped up his season in March, but there’s hardly been any downtime for the veteran coach.
After coaching his Central team in the Titans Rockets Summer Shootout this past weekend in Shelbyville, Bibby was right back in the gym Monday, this time at MidAmerica in Jeffersontown. Bibby is the organizer of Camp Rondo, a youth basketball camp started by his former Eastern High School star Rajon Rondo.
“You wonder how the camp is going to go as Rajon progresses toward retirement but it’s great. We have almost 300 kids again. Great counselors, great facility, it’s going to be a great camp this week,” Bibby said.
The camp enters its 17th year as Rondo wraps up his 17th season in the NBA, most recently with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
“He’s transitioning into being a coach and he would love to do that in his future," Bibby said. "You saw it for the last couple of years that he’s pretty much been a player/coach and he got a lot of that from Sam Cassell when he was with the Boston Celtics. So going down that road, the transition has been really, really good.”
Rajon Rondo: future coach? His former high school head coach believes that could be the case. pic.twitter.com/YrigRNNGz8— John Lewis (@JohnWDRB) June 20, 2022
As usual, players from UK and UofL step in during the week to coach and counsel the participants. This year, UofL’s Sydney Curry and UK’s Sahvir Wheeler are taking part and can get paid to do so thanks to the new NIL rules.
“The guys just came over and they just showed love to the kids," Bibby said. "Talking to them, having Q&A, signing autographs, so it has actually been the same. The only difference now is they can get paid where before they didn’t get paid. But, they were always willing to come out. The UK and UofL basketball players, we never had a problem with that. It was actually great.”
While this year’s camp is nearly full, Bibby says there are some walk-up spots available and the cost of the camp will be pro-rated for participants. You can visit the Camp Rondo website for more information on how to enroll.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.