LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs responded to a spate of horse fatalities in the opening week of its spring meet Wednesday, even as two more horses pulled up with injuries during live racing on a day dubbed "Champions Day" in the run-up to the May 6 Kentucky Derby.
The highest-profile death came last Thursday when Wild on Ice, who had qualified for the Derby, pulled up while galloping out after a 5 furlong work on the track. He later was transported to Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital in Lexington, where he was euthanized.
Since the start of racing on Saturday, three more horses have died, one euthanized after a racing injury and two more of unknown causes after being pulled up in races.
"While a series of events like this is highly unusual, it is completely unacceptable," the track said in its first statement on the fatalities Wednesday afternoon. "We take this very seriously and acknowledge that these troubling incidents are alarming and must be addressed. We feel a tremendous responsibility to our fans, the participants in our sport and the entire industry to be a leader in safety and continue to make significant investments to eliminate risk to our athletes. We have full confidence in our racing surfaces and have been assured by our riders and horsemen that they do as well."
Two of the horses who died of unknown causes were trained by the same trainer, Saffie Joseph Jr., who told WDRB on Wednesday that his barn is searching for answers. One entry by Joseph on Wednesday was scratched.
A filly who fell during a turf race Saturday and was later euthanized was trained by D. Wayne Lukas.
Wednesday’s injuries included That Khenny, a 4-year-old gelding trained by Genaro Garcia making his 19th career start in Race 3 and Loot the Moon, a Darrin Miller-trained 5-year-old making his 12th career start in Race 5. Both were vanned off. The condition of both horses has not been updated.
Churchill Downs promised transparency in dealing with equine safety issues. The track took a leading role in getting thoroughbred safety legislation passed through Congress and took a stand against Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert when his Medina Spirit tested positive for a race day-banned substance in the 2021 Kentucky Derby.
"Transparency is an important component of our commitment to safety and accountability in horse racing," the track said in its statement. "We share the concern of our fans who have questions about the recent equine fatalities at Churchill Downs Racetrack and we extend our sincere condolences to those who love and cared for these horses.
"...The safety and well-being of horses is a critical issue for which everyone in the industry shares responsibility; however, we will continue to take every measure to ensure that we are providing the safest possible environment for horses on our property."
