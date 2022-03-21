LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission's 90-day suspension of Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert may begin April 4 as handed down, a Franklin Circuit Court judge said Monday.
Baffert had asked the court to grant him a stay of the suspension while he appeals, which is the normal practice of the KHRC. If the suspension stands after further appeals, Baffert will be unable to enter horses in any Triple Crown race in 2022 because of reciprocity agreements.
“We are disappointed with the decision of the Franklin Circuit Court denying a stay of the Stewards Rulings," said Clark Brewster, attorney for Baffert. "Given the importance of the matter, we intend to immediately appeal to the Kentucky Court of Appeals.”
Baffert has argued that the suspension would do irreparable financial harm to the trainer at a time when he is still arguing its final disposition. He has been able to avoid suspensions in other states.
But Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate seemed unmoved by that argument.
"Unlike certain athletes whose careers are subject to a small window of eligibility or period of peak performance, Baffert’s career has spanned decades and will continue following this brief suspension,” Wingate wrote in his ruling. "... The court is confident that Baffert’s business will not be destroyed by this ninety (90) day suspension. Baffert’s track record speaks for itself.”
This suspension is separate from the two-year suspension levied by Churchill Downs, which bans Baffert from its properties and blocks the ability of horses trained by him to earn qualification points for the Kentucky Derby or Kentucky Oaks.
Baffert has challenged that suspension in court, as well.
