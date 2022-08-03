LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Usually on media day, absent a quarterback competition, the main job for the backup quarterbacks is to make sure they look fine for the team picture. There aren't a great many interview requests.
But Wednesday at the University of Kentucky, after the departure of second-string QB Beau Allen, the Wildcat backups were suddenly persons of interest — and discussion.
Deuce Hogan, a sophomore transfer from Iowa, and Kaiya Sheron, a redshirt freshman from Somerset, Kentucky, got some interview duty at media day, as the top understudy contestants to starter Will Levis.
"Deuce and Kaiya, they'll be battling for the backup position. I think both of them have taken a really big jump this summer and have worked really hard," Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said. "They both have shown signs, and we'll let them continue to play. We have a lot of time until our first game, and everybody will make a big deal about that, but we'll just practice one day at a time and see where we're at and make a decision on that later."
Levis is the unquestionable starter and is coming into as highly-anticipated a season as any Kentucky quarterback has had in decades. Some projections make him a first-round NFL Draft pick. But in a league with defenses like those in the SEC, the backup is always on call.
Hogan transferred from Iowa after throwing just one pass last season. Sheron redshirted last season but said that though he doesn't necessarily feel more urgency in preseason this year, he does have the feel that game snaps could come at anytime, and he handles himself accordingly.
"Antsy," he said. "I want to get in there. ... I'm still attacking every day like I'm going to play that game or play that practice, play that rep. I'm just taking in everything that I can. ... There's only one quarterback on the field at a time. So every rep I take, I'm taking it like I'm the No. 1 quarterback, so let's see what I can do."
Kentucky's understudies are particularly fortunate that in Levis, they have a teammate who is quick to share his insights — and his mistakes. When he does something wrong on the field, Sheron said Levis is quick to share what happened, what should have happened and go over it time and again on video.
"He doesn't keep to himself," he said. "He's sharing with the whole quarterback room. He's very expressive."
Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello is also the quarterbacks coach, so he's worked with both players plenty already, with new NCAA rules allowing coaches more access in the offseason. That should work to the Wildcats' benefit in this situation.
"I think it's going to be a good competition," Scangarello said. "I think both guys are worthy of earning the job and it'll take its time to work itself out. But they both had really good summers. They're both talented guys. I have seen huge strides probably more than I expected out of both of them. And you know, the fun part is being able to interact with them in the offseason in the summertime nowadays, and to help a guy develop, and I feel like they have."
Still, he's hoping to not have to throw either one into service too soon. Toward that end, he's tried to impress on Levis the importance of being more consistent, less reckless. That means taking fewer chances with the ball, and with his body.
He's hoping that will manifest itself in fewer turnovers and a healthy season.
"That's been a that's been a fun challenge since I've been here, but I've been fortunate to have had to deal with this with other guys," he said. "So it was easier to articulate things and get him to believe in some things. And he's taken it wholeheartedly. He has approached it well this summer — and he did in spring as well — to understand your value to the community of Lexington, to this university and to your teammates, versus the 8 yards you think you can make. And I think he understands that as part of his competitiveness – but showing some balance. It's also the same way he'll temper himself to lessen his turnovers as well. It all kind of runs together."
Levis conceded that fans might see one or two more slides than they're used to but he doesn't want to change his attack mentality.
"I just want to be more consistent," he said. "I think that's what we're all working for at the position. The other guys are working hard and I have a lot of confidence that they can run this offense, and I'll be working to get them ready to do that."
