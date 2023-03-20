LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Louisville women’s basketball team had a familiar look in Monday night’s 73-51 NCAA second-round win at Texas. It looked like a Final Four team.
There’s a lot of basketball to be played to determine that, but Louisville played like a team that has put the pieces together in Texas, and it has some quality pieces.
“I wouldn’t say they’re pitching a perfect game, but it’s Nolan Ryan-esque here in Texas,” ESPN announcer Eric Frede said midway through the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals completely dismantled the Big 12 champions before a crowd of 5,430 on their home court, holding the Longhorns scoreless for more than 5 minutes of the third quarter to open a 21-point lead, before coasting to a statement win and sixth consecutive Sweet 16 berth for the program.
No. 5 seed Louisville will face No. 8 seed Mississippi on Friday or Saturday in Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.
This was a vintage Louisville tournament performance. Games were elevated. The Cardinals executed flawlessly on defense in the third-quarter run, and grabbed eight consecutive rebounds.
Texas looked stunned, and it played as if it were stunned. The Cardinals continued their run to open the fourth quarter. By the time Hailey Van Lith drove for a basket with 8:16 to play, their run grew to 22-4 and their lead was 62-35.
Texas coach Vic Shaefer was forced to call a timeout to try to awaken his team. But it was too late.
Van Lith had 17 points by that point. Louisville was up 14-6 in points off turnovers. It was up 32-16 in points off the bench. And most important, it was up 23-6 in bench points.
Bench contributions were major. Josie Williams came in and scored 5 first-half points. Morgan Jones had 10 off the bench on 5-for-5 shooting. Marrissah Russell had 5 points off the bench, and Liz Dixon had 5 points and a game-high 10 rebounds off the bench.
Louisville did it without big scoring nights from Chrislyn Carr and Olivia Cochran. But Carr got it going in the second half, and Cochran was outstanding on defense.
And Van Lith was there when the Cards needed baskets. The No. 5 scorer in Louisville NCAA Tournament history finished with 21 points on 8 of 15 shooting. She has scored 20 or more points in 6 of her past 7 NCAA Tournament games, averaging 20.3 points per game in the past two seasons.
And now the Cards are headed to Seattle. They're 9-2 in NCAA Tournament play since COVID. And the two losses came to the eventual national champions. They haven't been ranked in the Top 25 for much of this season, but they're playing like a top team when it counts.
