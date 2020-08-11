LOUISVIILE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scott Dolson is new at the helm of the Indiana University athletics department, and now he'll face the challenge of a lifetime to lead his program through a fall without football — and football revenue — as well as other sports.
The Big Ten Conference announced Tuesday that it will not hold athletic competitions for fall sports. Whether schools might play some games in those sports anyway is a subject he wouldn't discuss. But the postponing of the fall football season — the league says it will attempt to play in the spring — will have far-reaching financial ramifications for all of its institutions.
“I am heartbroken by today’s news of the postponement of the Big Ten fall sports schedule," Dolson said in a statement released by the school. "As a lifelong Hoosier and IU sports fan I am disappointed that we won’t be able to enjoy seeing our teams compete, but I am most devastated for our students. They invest an enormous amount of time, effort, and energy for the opportunity to represent IU on the field."
A statement from Indiana AD Scott Dolson: pic.twitter.com/UfVN7LPpIi— Indiana Hoosiers (@IUHoosiers) August 11, 2020
Despite the disappointment, however, Dolson said he understands and supports the decision, reached upon a vote of Big Ten presidents that was not unanimous.
"As difficult as it is to absorb, I am confident it is the right decision," Dolson said. "Throughout this process, the Big Ten Conference has made the health and safety of our students, staffs, and communities the No. 1 concern and priority. Today, our medical experts believe it is not currently safe to take the next step to participating in intercollegiate competitions. I continue to appreciate Commissioner Kevin Warren for his leadership and guidance through these unprecedented times. We will continue to focus on the development of our students academically, athletically, and personally as we move forward.”
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.