LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City Football Club knew when its season would restart, and now it knows where: in its new $65 million home in Butchertown.
USL's Championship division announced Tuesday that Louisville City will open Lynn Family Stadium at 5 p.m. July 12 against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds. The game will be televised on ESPN2 and will be open to fans, though not a full stadium.
“The time has arrived, and we are ecstatic to finally open Lynn Family Stadium,” LouCity President Brad Estes said. “So much time, effort and support has gone into making this idea of professional soccer a reality in Louisville, and we look forward to celebrating our city on July 12.”
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear previously approved LouCity games to operate at up to 50% capacity under a plan by Lynn Family Stadium operator ASM Global. The “VenueShield” program requires temperature checks, face coverings and physical distancing with complete information at LouCity.com/VenueShield.
Under normal circumstances, Lynn Family Stadium could accommodate as many as 15,304. Most if not all spectators at LouCity-Pittsburgh will be season ticket holders, and any individual game tickets available would be announced later.
“We wish we could pack the stands with 15,000, but those who can’t watch in person will be treated to a great broadcast,” Estes said.
LouCity resumes a season which began with a 1-0 victory over North Carolina on March 7. Most of its 15 remaining regular-season games will come against USL “Group E” opponents: four games each against Indy Eleven, Saint Louis FC and Sporting KC II.
The rest of LouCity's schedule has yet to be announced.
“We are so excited to finally play in Lynn Family Stadium,” LouCity head coach and sporting director John Hackworth said. “It is not lost during these unprecedented times that as professional athletes, we have a small part to play. Yet for the Louisville community and our amazing fans, July 12 will be a wonderful day. Getting the chance to open Lynn Family Stadium on national TV versus one of our fiercest rivals, Pittsburgh, will be an incredible experience.”
