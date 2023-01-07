LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – You could say that on Saturday afternoon, it just took the Louisville basketball team too long to Wake up.
Sorry. In a season as ugly as this one, you're going to get some ugly puns.
Coming off one of its more promising efforts of the season on Tuesday night against Syracuse, the Louisville basketball team did not build on that momentum to start Saturday game against Wake Forest.
But somewhere deep in the recesses of a 2-win season, they found some fire to finish the game. After showing few signs of life for 30 minutes, Louisville stormed back from a 22-point deficit in the final 10, pulling within 3 points with 2:30 to play, before Wake Forest held on for an 80-72 victory.
"Moral victories. I don't want them," Louisville coach Kenny Payne said. "I want us to play the whole game. I just told you guys, 'Don't find new ways to lose. . . . I want you to fight every second that you're on the floor. I don't want to play games, guys.'"
The Deacons took command at the start, jumping to an 8-0 lead with the help of a couple of Louisville turnovers, and led by double digits for most of the half, and by as many as 22 in in the second half.
But Louisville, as it will mysteriously do, flipped a switch. It started to make shots. And hustle plays. It began to defend better and rebound. It got sparks from Mike James and J.J. Traynor. It clawed back.
And a spirited KFC Yum Center crowd of 11, 986 was lit. (Parenthetically, who draws 12,000 fans for a 2-win team in January. That crowd is a testament to the Louisville basketball fan. Let it be said.)
Unfortunately, Louisville couldn’t keep things lit. Up just 70-67, Wake Forest responded with a 3-pointer, a stop, a pair of free-throws, and played the better defense late.
Louisville got a career-high 24 points, to go with 8 rebounds, from Mike James, his second straight game notching a career high. El Ellis added 20 points and 8 assists.
The Cardinals were outscored 21-12 off turnovers, but outscored Wake Forest 16-3 on second-half points. The Deacons made 13 of 32 three-pointers. Louisville shot 44 percent from the game and went 9-for-28 from beyond the arc.
Louisville falls to 2-14 with the loss. The Cardinals visit Clemson on Wednesday night at 9 p.m.
