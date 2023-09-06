LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville women's basketball non-conference schedule is highlighted by a trip to UConn on Dec. 16 and an ACC/SEC Challenge rematch with its 2023 NCAA Sweet 16 opponent Ole Miss in Oxford on Nov. 29.
The Cardinals, ranked No. 14 in ESPN's way-too-early Top 25, will play 13 nonconference games, including seven at home in the KFC Yum! Center, where they will play host to rival Kentucky on Dec. 10 and DePaul in their home opener Nov. 12.
Louisville will open its season on the road for the second time in three years, traveling up the road to Cincinnati for a Nov. 6 matchup in Fifth Third Arena.
All times will be announced at a later date. As well, Louisville will learn the location of its game at UConn — either in Storrs, Connecticut, or in Hartford — at a later date. Louisville won the last meeting between the two teams, 69-61, in the Mohegan Sun Casino in 2021.
UConn is ranked No. 2 in ESPN's early projections, behind the expected return of All-American guard Paige Bueckers.
Louisville also will play in a tournament over the Thanksgiving break, facing Liberty, Gonzaga and Tulsa in the Van Chancellor Classic in Houston.
The Cardinals return a couple of key frontcourt players in Olivia Cochran and Nyla Harris, to go with a slew of transfer portal additions, led by Cal transfer Jayda Curry, Sydney Taylor from UMass, Kiki Jefferson from James Madison and Hennie Van Schaik from Cal State Bakersfield.
Louisville also returns forward Alexia Mobley from an injury and forward Merissah Russell, who played an increasingly important role as last season progressed.
The team won the Gold Medal in the GLOBL Jam in Toronto in July.
Its ACC schedule will be announced at a later date.
The full non-conference schedule is below:
- Nov. 6 at Cincinnati
- Nov. 12 vs. DePaul
- Nov. 16 vs. Bellarmine
- Nov. 18 vs. Bucknell
- Van Chancellor Classic in Houston
- Nov. 24 vs. Liberty
- Nov. 25 vs. Gonzaga
- Nov. 26 vs. Tulsa
- 2023 ACC/SEC Challenge
- Nov. 29 at Ole Miss
- Dec. 2 vs. North Carolina A&T
- Dec. 10 vs. Kentucky
- Dec. 13 vs. Morehead State
- Dec. 16 at UConn
- Dec. 20 vs. Washington
