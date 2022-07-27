LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – University of Louisville junior guard Hailey Van Lith has announced another national Name, Image and Likeness deal. She is among the first group of 15 female college athletes signed as brand representatives by adidas, and the only basketball player.
Van Lith announced the news on her social media platforms. She also has landed deals with JCPenny and Dick’s Sporting Goods.
“So excited to be part of the first group of student athletes joining the @adidas family, and to help support their mission to empower women + drive inclusivity throughout sport,” Van Lith posted to her social media accounts.
Three Stripe Fam 🙏... So excited to be part of the first group of student athletes joining the @adidas family, and to help support their mission to empower women + drive inclusivity throughout sport. 📈 @adidasNYC #moreispossible #createdwithadidas pic.twitter.com/kRbc6H8e28— HVL (@haileyvanlith) July 26, 2022
The Cashmere, Calif., native has regularly been mentioned among the college athletes with the greatest NIL potential, owing to her Instagram following of better than 716,000.
During an event for kids from Louisville’s Family Scholar House at JCPenny last weekend, Van Lith said that one goal of her team in putting together NIL deals is that they seek to find ways to include community service projects and to include her basketball teammates or other college athletes.
She said she put together a small team in addition to her parents, who consult with her on all possible deals.
“It’s about five people -- not including my parents. And they're all really great people. They're very educated and knowledgeable on the NIL side of things, the marketing side of things,” Van Lith said. “I met them 2 summers ago through my trainer out in California, and I had several meetings with them and several meetings with other agencies, and they were just the best fit. I felt like they understood me the best. And it's been a great relationship and they do a great job. My parents are obviously a part of it too. But that can't be their full-time job you know.”
Her coach, Jeff Walz, praised her efforts to include community events as a component of her outside earning.
So many people think NIL is only about what the athletes can get, @haileyvanlith proves it can also be used to GIVE! Keep being you Hailey…. https://t.co/mz7VbLKxYA— @coachjeffwalz (@CoachJeffWalz) July 24, 2022
“For me an option you like this where I get to involve the community, involve my teammates, other athletes, that's really all I'm looking for in NIL,” she said. “Because at the end of the day, I'm going to be a pro, no matter what, and I'm going to have those marketing opportunities. But I think in college, I have this really unique position to help the community that I'm a part of, and so I've done stuff with Grace James Academy, I'm now doing stuff with the Family Scholar House. And it's just a really great opportunity to better our community, our kids, give them better opportunities, surround them with successful young women and men that play at the college level. So anytime I can do that, that's really my goal.”
