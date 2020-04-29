LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The NCAA’s board of governors has thrown its support behind new guidelines that could allow college athletes to receive money for outside promotions and endorsements as early as the start of the 2021-22 season.
The groundbreaking proposal, known as name, image, and likeness legislation, would allow college athletes for the first time to be paid, within the rules, for a variety of commercial activities both related and unrelated to their status as college athletes.
Athletes will be allowed to identify themselves by sport and school, but the use of school and conference logos and other trademarks will be prohibited. Rules still prohibit a school from paying an athlete directly.
“Throughout our efforts to enhance support for college athletes, the NCAA has relied upon considerable feedback from and the engagement of our members, including numerous student-athletes, from all three divisions,” said Michael V. Drake, chair of the board and president of Ohio State. “Allowing promotions and third-party endorsements is uncharted territory.”
The board’s recommendations now go to the various NCAA Divisions for passage, probably in January of next year.
“As we evolve, the association will continue to identify the guardrails to further support student-athletes within the context of college sports and higher education,” said Val Ackerman, commissioner of the Big East and working group co-chair. “In addition, we are mindful of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on higher education, college sports and students at large. We hope that modernized name, image and likeness rules will further assist college athletes during these unprecedented times and beyond.”
