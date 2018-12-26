LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Rick Pitino has touched down in Greece, and is ready to resume coaching, according to Eurohoops.net.

Pitino told the online publication, “I’m excited to be here. It’s the first time in 41 years as a coach that I will take up a team in the middle of the season. . . . I am ready for the challenge. We have a practice at 5 in the afternoon. Shooting is a weakness that we have to look at and we have to cover up.”

Pitino also hinted at making some defensive changes.

Without question, it’s not the normal blueprint. But Pitino’s fall from grace in U.S. basketball was far from normal. A prostitutes-for-recruits scandal that never was tied directly to him but lost a national championship under his watch damaged his reputation. The program’s involvement in the national adidas pay-for-play scandal – in which he was never directly implicated or charged – wound up in his ouster at Louisville.

καλά Χριστούγεννα Pitweetos! — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) December 25, 2018

He wanted badly to get back into the college game or even the NBA, but had no takers.

This opportunity with the Euroleague club Panathinaikos, based in Athens, gets him back into the game. A perennial contender, the Panathinaikos club is struggling this season, and Pitino will be tasked with what he has done best into his career – breathing life into a program that expects excellence.

The club’s first game under Pitino will be Friday.

