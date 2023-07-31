LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It'll be only midnight, Pacific time, when the U.S. Women's National team takes the field against Portugal for its third World Cup Group E game on Tuesday morning. And chances are, the D.E.S. Portuguese Hall in Artesia, California, will still have the lights on.
Inside, portraits of two soccer players hang on the wall. There's Christiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest of all time. And Savannah DeMelo, one of their own from nearby Bellflower, and currently playing in the midfield for the U.S.
DeMelo, a midfielder for Racing Louisville and double-graduate of USC, was a proud product of the Portuguese community there even before making the national team. Now going up against her father's native country, a nation in which she holds dual citizenship, she could be forgiven for feeling an emotional tug.
Portugal is making its first-ever World Cup appearance and DeMelo, a late addition to the U.S. national team, has started her first two World Cup games. Her father, Robert, played soccer in Portugal for two decades, but Savannah DeMelo said there's no question where his loyalty will lie in this matchcup.
"My dad is for sure cheering on for the U.S.," she said this week. "I'm not even going to ask him because I know it's us. But, yeah, I think it's just an awesome opportunity. I think it's awesome that Portugal made it to the World Cup for the first time, and it just shows how much better that country is getting with their women's side. I just think it's awesome. I'm excited to play them and think it's going to be a great game."
The US needs a win or a draw to advance to the knockout round. Had things gone differently, DeMelo could've played for Portugal in this tournament. But having come up through the ranks in U.S. soccer, her heart always was set on playing for the U.S.
"I'm a dual citizen, so I always had the option," DeMelo said. "But I think, growing up in the U.S., it's kind of just always been a dream for me to play for the US national team. So (Portugal) could have been an option. But I think my heart always was with the U.S."
Last month, DeMelo's parents told WDRB that they were moved by the support of the Portuguese community for their daughter.
"Our community is Portuguese people and they're really tight," her father said. "When it comes to stuff like that, they're really proud. I mean, we go to this massive Portuguese Hall. And there's Ronaldo, a big picture, Ronaldo. Then there's a big picture, Sav with the U.S. national team on it from the U-20s gear. And people are just so proud, you know."
"And they asked for that picture," her mother, Kim DeMelo, said. "They asked for it, and we were so honored that they would put her up there next to Christiano Ronaldo. So we go there and we see it. And it's pretty amazing that we have Sav representing a culture and a community."
DeMelo has played 107 minutes in her two World Cup starts, taking three shots, one on target. In the midfield she has completed 25 of her 32 passes for a percentage of 78.1, third best on the team. She has taken five corners (only Rose Lavelle and Andi Sullivan have taken more). And her 5.05 shots created per 90 minutes ranks fourth on the team.
Having gotten the call to join the team and to join the starting lineup both so quickly, DeMelo said she's just trying to hang on for the ride, and to improve all the time.
"It's been a crazy roller coaster of emotions," she said. "But I think I've had a lot of great people, including the girls on the team, that have been super helpful with getting me acclimated to the team. And I'm just super grateful to be here. And I think, yeah, it's just been an awesome experience. I'm just taking it day-by-day or or game-by-game, and I'm just doing whatever it takes to help the team."
The U.S. kicks off against Portugal on Wednesday morning at 3 a.m. Eastern time. The game is broadcast by WDRB television in Louisville.
And no matter the outcome, the people watching at the the D.E.S. Portuguese Hall in Artesia, Calif., will be backing a winner.
